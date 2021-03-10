The main characters and their real voice actor, in photos

It’s easy to play Skyrim and being so caught up in the surrounding world and lore that one forgets the dubbing that went into the game. While many voice actors lend their talents to more than a number of characters, others are limited to a handful or a single one. Each of the actors involved do a really good job of bringing him back and making the people of Skyrim feel believable.

That being said, there are some very famous names attached to the project, which some players may find quite surprising. Here is a breakdown of some of the Skyrim’s the voice actors and the characters they play in the game. If nothing else, perceptions are guaranteed to change in the next game.

ten Various Voices (Keith Szarabajka)

Keith Szarabajka is responsible for voicing a multitude of Skyrim characters – 33, in fact. One of his best-known roles is that of Erdur, a former member of a sect dedicated to the cult of Daedric Prince Vaermina. He helps the player rid Dawnstar of an evil force in the Walking Nightmare quest.

Outside of Skyrim, Szarabajka is most easily recognized for his role in the iconicBlack Knightas Stephens, a Gotham cop instigated by the Joker to attack him in an interrogation room, which gives him the opportunity to escape and detonate a bomb inside the compound.

9 Aela the Huntress (Claudia Christian)

Popular Babylon 5 actress Claudia Christian has lent her voice to several Skyrim characters, the most famous being Aela the Huntress, a member of the group of werewolves known as the Companions. The player can talk to Aela and join the companions, which means going through a ritual to become a werewolf as well.

Christian has also appeared in shows such as Columbo, Matlock, and Relic Hunter, as well as the film by Steven Seagal Half of the dead and The hunt, with Charlie Sheen. Recently, she has lent her talents to more and more video games such as World of Warcraft, Fallout 4, and Diablo III.

8 Paarthurnax (Charles Martinet)

Charles Martinet is one of those actors who has appeared in just about everything; a tribute to his versatility as an actor. It is not every day that you find a thespian who has lent his talents to Space Quest 6, and the thriller Michael Douglas The game. Swift has also appeared in a number of Nintendo-related video games. In fact, he’s the official voice actor for the Mario character, a job that began when he voiced the little plumber in Super Mario 64.

He played the wise old dragon Paarthurnax, who rejected the power traits of his own kind and fled into the throats of the world to live a pacifist life. He assists the player by offering him valuable information and wisdom on how to put an end to Alduin’s terrible plans for Tamriel.

7 Kodlak Whiteman / Malacath (Michael Donovan)

Michael Donovan’s career as a voice actor is amazing. He lent his voice to cartoon series as hot as GI Joe, Captain N: The Game Master, and Conan: the adventurer. On the video game front, Donovan has appeared in World of Warcraft, Lego Star Wars, and Final Fantasy Type-0, to name a few.

He is best known for his deep and aggressive voice which is ideal for villain roles. It served him well Skyrim when he voiced two characters, one of which was the antagonist Daedric Prince Malacath, widely regarded as a demon to the Nordics.

6 Azura / Gormlaith Golden-Hilt (Lynda Carter)

Renowned 80s Wonder woman actress Lynda Carter voiced two characters in Skyrim, the first being Gormlaith Golden-Hilt, a warrior who helps the player end Alduin’s terror campaign towards the end of the game. She also portrayed Azura, a Daedric prince in female form.

In addition to her role as Wonder Woman, Carter appeared in Smallville, Law and order, and Super Troopers. Incidentally, she also lent her vocal talents to a previous play in the Old scrolls franchise, in particular Morrowind.

5 Ulfrican Storm Cloak (Vladimir Kulich)

Vladimir Kulich has carved out a comfortable name for himself, having starred in the hit TV series Vikings, Smokin ‘Aces, the Buffy derivative series Angel, and The 13th warrior, with Antonio Banderas. He also made an appearance in the international hit television series Highlander, a spinoff from the classic 1986 fantasy film.

Kulich played Ulfric Stormcloak, a Skyrim patriot who rejects the Empire’s brutal attempts to suppress and control the province. With the power of the Thu’um at his disposal, Ulfric attempted to rally the true North of Skyrim behind his banner to strike and claim sovereignty over his people.

4 General Tullius (Michael Hogan)

Michael Hogan may be unknown to most audiences, but his work is vast and incredibly unique. He started in 1978 High-ballin ‘ before moving on to everything from the hugely popular Canadian drama series The smallest Hoboat Smallville, The outer limits, and Battlestar Galactica.

Hogan portrayed General Tullius, a brilliant tactician sent to Skyrim to quell the Civil War uprising fueled by Ulfric Stormcloak and his resistance to the White Gold Concordat. He is portrayed as a no-frills military man with little taste for politics, preferring instead to shut up and do his job.

3 Delphine (Joan Allen)

Joan Allen is best known to audiences for her role as Eve Archer, wife of supercop Sean Archer in the John Woo hit. Face / Off. She also starred in such hits as Pleasantville, the Bourne Supremacy, and the 2008 remake of Death Race, with Jason Statham.

Her role as Delphine was crucial. She represented a side against the Greybeards, who she said were untrustworthy and incapable of stopping the Dragon Curse that was plaguing Skyrim Province. She is considered one of the most important characters in the game and helps the player through a number of quests.

2 Arngeir (Christopher Plummer)

The world recently lost Christopher Plummer, who spent decades as one of the most iconic actors of all time decorating the big screen. Plummer portrayed Arngeir, a member of the mysterious Greybeards who provide the player with invaluable knowledge of dragon cries and the power to use them in battle.

Plumm began his path to fame in 1953, starring in films such as The sound of music, the return of the pink panther, and Star Trek VI: The Unknown Country. Most recently he starred in the star-studded comedy thriller Knives out, before dying.

1 Esbern (Max Von Sydow)

The late great Max Von Sydow lent his signature and easily recognizable voice to Skyrim like Esbern, a wise Elder North, and the last living member of the Blades, a royal order that protected the various Emperors Septim. Throughout the game, Esbern guides the player through everything Dragon-related in Skyrim.

Sydow is, of course, best known for his iconic portrayal of Father Lankester Merrin in The Exorcist, as well as various appearances in everything from the historic HBO fantasy series Game of thronesto hilarious canadian comedy Strange drink, with Bob and Doug McKenzie.

