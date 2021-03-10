Hollywood music producer details LAPD’s alleged racial profiling arrest, requests release of Body Cam video – NBC Los Angeles

A music producer and owner of a Hollywood recording studio said he was thrown to the ground and arrested by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department in a case of mistaken identity, and said he ‘he thought it happened because he was black.

“They pushed me against that door, boom!” Antone Austin showed off NBC4’s I-Team during an interview at the scene of the arrest on FountainAvenue.

He was arrested and grabbed by Hollywood Division patrol officers on May 24, 2019.

He didn’t know at the time that one of his neighbors had called 911 to report that an ex-boyfriend was back and that she needed help. Her call was cut off before she provided a full description of the ex.

Austin said he heard the police when they pulled over.

“And the only officer at one point said, ‘Is that the guy?” And the other officer said, “Probably. And once he gets out of the car the driver says, “Yeah, that’s the guy,” “Austin said.

Turns out the ex-boyfriend who was the subject of the emergency call is shorter than Austin.

And white.

“I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, man. I live here.’ And I turn around and say, ‘Hey, man, I live here,’ “Austin said, that’s when the officers used more force to push him through a garage door, then onto the sidewalk, where he said he was being held down and handcuffed by more officers.

“I started screaming for help.”

Austin’s girlfriend Michelle Michlewicz said she ran to try to intervene, knowing Austin was not the subject of the police call, and said she was pushed by agents, which had caused the opening of her dress. It was exposed and recorded by video cameras worn on the body of the police.

Austin and Michlewicz were arrested and detained for hours.

Austin has been charged with resisting arrest, although nearly two years after the incident neither Austin nor Michlewicz have been charged with a felony.

During an interview with Eric Leonard of the I-Team, Austin said he believed none of this would have happened if a white person had been on the sidewalk that day.

“If they thought you were the guy, I feel like they would have had a conversation with you,” Austin said.

“They weren’t immediately thinking of slapping your wrists and pushing you against a dirty garage, slamming you on concrete,” he said.

Austin and Michlewicz filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles in federal court, accusing the LAPD agents who stopped using excessive force, other agents of not intervening to stop the arrest, the civil rights violations Unruh and Tom Bane, and battery and neglect.

“It’s a big problem, a person’s dignity is a big problem,” said his lawyer Faisal Gill, who said it was important to hold officers accountable for their fault, almost like the popular theory of police on smashed windows, in which petty crimes are aggressively enforced in order to prevent low level criminals from moving on to more serious offenses.

“A person shouldn’t have to go through what they’ve had to go through just because he’s an African American man,” said Gill.

The LAPD declined to comment on the allegations as a civil lawsuit is pending.

In court documents, the LA city attorney’s office said the couple’s claim was without merit and should be dismissed. He argued that Austin and Michlewicz are themselves responsible for the force used against them, and said the police should be exonerated from any liability.

Much of the incident was recorded by body-worn video cameras worn by officers involved, Gill said.

“What amazes me is that they are still fighting against me,” he said. “They have no case. We have the body camera images; we have the 911 recording. Everything confirms the facts as we say.”

A hearing has been set for later this month in which Gill will ask a federal judge to withdraw a protective order barring the public from viewing the tapes. The city of LA objected to the video being released in court records.

Austin and Michlewicz moved to a new home after the incident.

Austin told the I-Team he believed the confrontation with the cops might have ended very differently if he hadn’t called for help, which led his neighbors to call the police, ignoring that Austin was being held by officers on the sidewalk outside.

“I just know these are situations where people who look like me die,” Austin said.

“The neighbors who saved my life are also white people. So it’s like, you know, without them, and without saying what I would have been.