Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons “Taking time away from the band” after hiring Andy Ngo





9:12 PM PST 03/09/2021



by



Abid Rahman



Winston Marshall tweeted that he needed to “examine my blind spots” after praising Ngo for his book “Unmasked” which sparked a storm of criticism on social media.

Mumford & Sons banjo player and lead guitarist Winston Marshall is “taking time” at Grammy-winning British band after suffering a backlash on social media for renting a book by right-wing provocateur Andy Ngo. In a tweet posted to his account on Tuesday night, Marshall said: “Over the past few days, I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I approved. I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know. , but also those who are closest to me including my band mates and for that I am so sorry. “ He added: “Due to my actions, I take time away from the group to examine my blind spots. For now, please know that I realize how my approvals can be seen as approvals of hateful and divisive behavior. I apologize, because that was not my intention at all. “ The controversy began when Marshall, in a now deleted tweet, praised Ngo for publishing his bookUnmasked, which promises to lead the reader “inside ANTIFA’s radical plan to destroy democracy”. “I finally had time to read your important book. You are a brave man,” Marshall tweeted, before deleting the post following a backlash and intense mockery from the group. Ngo, a conservative journalist who rose to prominence filming left-wing protests in Portland, rose to fame for his associations with the neo-fascist white nationalist groups the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer. The Ngo incident is not the first time that Marshall, who also calls himself Country Winston and WN5TN, and Mumford & Sons have courted controversy to partner with notorious right-wing figures. In 2018, the group invited Canadian academic Jordan Peterson, accused of transphobia, misogyny and Islamophobia, to visit their London studios. After photos of Peterson and members of the group appeared on social media, Marshall told aCanadian radio station, “I don’t think having a photo with someone means you agree with everything they say.” He added: “I’m mainly interested in his psychological stuff, which I find very interesting.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos