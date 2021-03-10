CONFIRMED Sooryavanshi will not be released on April 2; decision makers will soon propose a new date: Bollywood News





Last month there was a wave of joy not only among the public, but also within industry and commerce when it emerged that Sooryavanshi will be released on April 2, 2021. Bollywood Hungama was one of the first to report this news. Sooryavanshi is a big-screen extravaganza, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty. It would have been the first Bollywood biggie to hit movie screens after the pandemic. Therefore, the belief was that it would surely attract the public in hordes and thus revive the company which has been on shaky ground for almost a year. Unfortunately, the happiness seems to have short lived. Manufacturers never officially announced the date, as talks with multiplexes on issues such as revenue sharing, OTT and the theatrical window and VPF ended in a dead end. And apparently, when the two sides came to some common ground, the number of coronavirus cases in the country started to rise. The situation has become particularly alarming in the city of Mumbai, which is one of the first centers in India, and especially for a film like Sooryavanshi. Bollywood Hungama also reported on this aspect last week. With news circulating that a nighttime curfew or partial lockdown could once again be imposed in Maharashtra, the chances of Sooryavanshi to be postponed was becoming more and more imminent. And now we can confirm that the film has been pushed. In other words, it won't be released on April 2, as planned. A source says, the creators of Sooryavanshi, including Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty, have jointly decided that the film is not due for release on April 2. The cases are increasing not only in Maharashtra now but also in other places in India. Sooryavanshi is a big budget movie and it will not be possible to release at a time when the nighttime curfew will be imposed in certain areas of the country. The source added, In addition, with the central government allowing 100% occupation in theaters from February 1, everyone had hoped that by April 2, the governments of all major states would also give the green light for full occupation of the theaters. But now it is clear that this will not happen in the near future. So it doesn't make sense to bring the film into such a tense period. So what will be the new release date of Sooryavanshi? The source reveals, Theres a meeting happening today in the afternoon of all stakeholders. A decision on the new date should be made during this discussion. A business expert isn't surprised at this postponement as he discusses: A movie like this would need a month-long marketing window and when that didn't happen last week, we realized that Sooryavanshi Go ahead. Let's see what date they are now proposing for its release. But it's sure to have a domino effect as there are plenty of movies already scheduled for release. Also Read: The Real Reason Sooryavanshi Release Date Has Not Been Officially Announced Yet

