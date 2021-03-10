5 perfectly chosen roles (and 5 actors who almost played them)

HBO’s The Sopranos was a groundbreaking gangster drama known for its fantastic performance as its cast. But which actors did not make the cut?

HBO The Sopranos is one of the most acclaimed television series of all time. Before Vince Gilligan cemented the Peak TV era with Walter Whites’ groundbreaking transformation into breaking Bad, David Chases’ mafia series broke the mold with the surreal saga of Tony Soprano. It was the show that proved that television can be just as cinematic and artistic and engaging as movies.

The first step in turning Chases’s pilot script into a timeless TV classic was choosing the perfect actor for each role. While all the major roles in The Sopranos ended up with the perfect performer, they were rarely the first choice of producers.

ten Perfectly Performed: James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano

Long before Bryan Cranston played Walter White and Michael K. Williams played Omar Little, James Gandolfini was the quintessential television antihero as New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. Gandolfini brought more depth to Tony than perhaps any other actor who has ever played a gangster.

In the new prequel movie directed by Alan Taylor, The Many Saints of Newark, a young Tony will be played by Gandolfinis’ son, Michael Gandolfini.

9 Almost Done: Ray Liotta

David Chase was heavily influenced by Martin Scorseses Goodfellas by bringing the Mafia lifestyle to the small screen, so it’s no surprise that he asked movie star Ray Liotta to play Tony.

Liotta turned down the role of Tony and he was later offered the role of Ralph Cifaretto but turned down that too. The actor will finally join the Sopranos universe inThe Many Saints of Newark.

8 Perfectly Performed: Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano

Edie Falco had to balance a lot of complicated emotions as mafia wife Carmela Soprano. Carmela knows that her husband has a regular business and is struggling with feelings of betrayal and unloved; she even has the idea of ​​having her own adventure, although all of her potential suitors are too terrified of her husband to make it happen.

While James Gandolfinis’ portrayal of Tony was defined by explosive outbursts of anger, Carmela’s portrayal of Falcos was defined by his slightly more controlled temper.

7 Almost played: Lorraine Bracco

Much like Ray Liotta was offered the role of Tony after playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas, Lorraine Bracco was offered the role of Tonys’ wife, Carmela, after playing Henry’s wife, Karen, in the movie Scorsese. And just when Liotta turned down the role of Tony, Bracco turned down the role of Carmela, feeling it was too similar to her previous role as mob wife.

Braccoen enjoyed the script, but she set her sights on a different role, Tonys’ therapist Dr. Melfi, which she said would be more of a challenge. She ended up eliminating this role from the park.

6 Perfectly Performed: Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti

Although Christopher Moltisanti is a cousin once estranged from Carmelas’ side, Tony calls him his nephew and loves him like a son. He’s her protector, so he’s heartbroken when he gets addicted to drugs.

Chris has one of the most tragic arcs in The Sopranos mostly because of his addiction issues and Michael Imperioli played every step of the way beautifully.

5 Almost Done: Christian Maelen

While Michael Imperioli was David Chases’ first choice for the role of Christopher Moltisanti, though he was unable to perform the role for any reason, Chases second choice was Christian Maelen.

Maelen ended up playing the voice of Big P *** ys son Joey LaRocca, the main character of the 2006 video game. The sopranos: path of respect, located between seasons 5 and 6 of the series.

4 Perfectly Performed: Dominic Chianese as Uncle Junior

While Uncle Junior, the true boss of the Soprano crime family, was portrayed as bitter and angry in the first season, he became more sensitive in subsequent seasons as his health deteriorated and that he was under house arrest.

Dominic Chianese did a terrific job showing a once intimidating Mafia boss as he slipped into old age. In flashbacks, Junior is a ruthless criminal; nowadays, he is aging like everyone else.

3 Almost Done: Tony Sirico

Tony Sirico and Frank Vincent first auditioned for the role of Uncle Junior. Vincent ended up joining the series as Phil in season 5 and Sirico, of course, played Paulie Walnuts throughout the series.

Sirico has a real criminal record, and when he was offered the role of Paulie, he only accepted it on the condition that the character never turned into a rat.

2 Perfectly interpreted: Nancy Marchand as Livia Soprano

Inspired by David Chases’ own mother, Tonys’ domineering mother Livia Soprano is one of the series’ most loathsome villains. The character is infuriating and Nancy Marchand brilliantly played her sweet old lady.

The young Livia who appears in flashback footage was played by Laila Robins and later by Laurie J. Williams, who offered a fascinating youthful counterpoint to Marchands’ genuine coldness.

1 Almost Done: Anne Bancroft

As the series eventually expanded to focus on Tonys’ entire life, David Chase designed The Sopranos specifically as the story of a mafia boss with mom issues. It was originally a feature film script before he revamped it as a TV pilot, and the film revolved around Tonys’ relationship with her mother, Livia.

When Chase was writing the screenplay, her first choice for the role of Livia was Anne Bancroft, the screen caption who played Mrs. Robinson in The graduation.

