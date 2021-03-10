WATCH: Concerts return to Batavia Downs | Top story

BATAVIA The fourth lineup in the Rockin the Downs concert series is defined as performers, from former Journey frontman Steve Augeri to the group Queensryche, returning to the outdoor stage every Friday from late June to mid-August.
Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced on Tuesday that the fourth round of concerts will be held outdoors at the racetrack, with eight dates for Friday, starting June 25. Tickets for all eight concerts will be available at www.BataviaConcerts.com from the end of March or April. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel in the “Lucky Treasures” gift shop located in the lobby. Tickets will go on sale once Batavia Downs has more advice from the state on how it can safely hold concerts.
The schedule is as follows:
not On June 25, Steve Augeri Augeri performed in the 2019 concert series. Journey’s lead singer from 1998 to 2006, Augeri was the headliner for an eight-year tenure that included three albums, and will perform hits. such as Dont Stop Believin, Separate Ways, Wheel in the Sky, Faithfully and Any Way you Want it.
not On July 2, Molly Hatchet from Jacksonville in 1978, the group released 14 studio albums. He will perform hits such as Flirtin with Disaster, Dreams Ill Never See and Whiskey Man, among others.
not On July 9, Don Felder as the renowned former guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock bands of our time, Don helped write and perform many classics. His 2008 memoir was a New York Times bestseller. Don will perform solo and Eagles hits during his set, including heavy metal (Takin a Ride), Hotel California, Life in the Fast Lane, The Long Run and Tequila Sunrise.
not On July 16, Tommy James and the Shondells hail from Niles, Michigan, Tommy rose to fame after his song Hanky Panky hit No. 1 in Pittsburgh. Other hits in his catalog include I Think Were Alone Now, Mony Mony, Crimson and Clover, Sweet Cherry Wine, and Crystal Blue Persuasion.
not On July 23, Skid Row after forming in New Jersey in 1986, the band performed around the world with hard guitars and a unique writing style. Skid Row will perform its hits; In a dark room, We Are the Damned, Youth Gone Wild, 18 and Life and many more.
not On July 30, The Sweet, from London, the band have sold over 35 million albums worldwide since their formation in 1968. Andy Scott, original member of The Sweet, plays lead vocals on hits such as Little Willy, Ballroom Blitz, Fox On The Run and Love Is Like Oxygen.
not On August 6, with The Machine Americas at the helm of the Pink Floyd show for over 30 years, The Machine continued Pink Floyd’s legacy, while also creating a legacy of its own.
not August 13, Queensrche With more than 30 million albums sold worldwide, Queensrche continues to tour the world with a sold-out audience. The group has garnered multiple Grammy nominations and won the MTV Viewers Choice award for the # 1 hit on the Silent Lucidity charts. The group has 11 gold and platinum plaques and several top 10 hard rock anthems to their name,
The concerts will take place rain or shine. We’ve done that the last three years we’ve had the series and it’s worked really well, said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting (WROTB). In the past, we have offered a VIP pass as well as a seasonal subscription. which included admission to the eight concerts. We were hoping to offer them, but given the current circumstances, we were not able to offer them. As soon as possible, let the public know. It will certainly be another great event for our organization, our patrons and our community.
The stage was empty in 2020 after the series was canceled due to COVID-19.
The pandemic is, of course, an ongoing problem. However, we are confident that the precautions we are taking, along with increasing vaccinations, will ensure a safe environment for people attending our concerts this year. Last week, President (Joseph) Biden expressed confidence that the majority of Americans will have access to a vaccination by the end of May, Wojtaszek said.
For everyone’s safety, we are going to set up, as a first step, a POD configuration, which will allow customers to be with those in their region while being socially distant from other spectators. Some PODS will have chairs inside, while guests will also have the option of bringing their own chair. We will also have a POD lawn chair rental option, he said.
There will be 500 chairs available for hire for $ 5 each. All net proceeds from the chair rental will benefit Make-A-Wish Western New York. Make-A-Wish volunteers will also hand out foam cup holders in exchange for a donation.
Along with these preparations, we will follow all safety guidelines implemented by the start of the concert series, Wojtaszek said. What we are permitted to do is permitted by state guidelines and as we know those guidelines may change at any time between now and the start of the series. I am sure we will receive more advice from the state on how we can safely organize this series of concerts and other events here at Batavia Downs.
I know people are looking to go out and go to certain places to have a little fun, he said. We will provide them with a safe forum and environment to do so.
Wojtaszek said Batavia Downs hopes that by July or August the situation will have improved and some other restrictions will be lifted. He said Batavia Downs has learned that if the drive-in rules continue to apply, Batavia Downs could have between 1,000 and 1,500 people on hand for a concert.
We have the tapes under contract. They will be here. We’ll just charge the ticket prices accordingly to make sure the show works for all of Western New York. These concerts will take place. The number of people who can be here could change, the president and CEO said.
Wojtaszek said the show has seen some of the most iconic names in rock n roll and country music.
The audience feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from the large groups to the food vendors on site and even a little help from Mother Nature with the fantastic weather we have had over the past three years. our shows, by all calculations, have been a resounding success, he said. I hope that, despite the challenges ahead, this year’s concert series will be just as enjoyable as any that came before it.
Other concerts will also be announced outside of the Fridays revealed on Tuesday. Ticket prices vary depending on the concert and capacity. Each concert ticket is also redeemable once at the Players Club within three days of the concert for a free $ 10 game to be used on any of the Batavia Downs Gamings gaming machines.