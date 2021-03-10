Entertainment
Roohi will decide the fate of Bollywood in theaters
NEW DELHI: The horror comedy Roohi, which hits the big screen this Thursday, will set the tone for the revival of Bollywood in theaters and determine its future. As the first Hindi-language film, starring popular actors, in theaters in the aftermath of the pandemic, the film will serve as a gauge for the struggling exhibition industry, long deprived of Bollywood offerings.
The Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor-star were made by the creator of Stree, and have the same small town haunted world as its setting. Stree had earned nearly Rs130 crore in box office collections when it was released in 2018.
Roohi marks the start of new releases from popular production houses and is the first decent-sized Bollywood film to release this year, ”said Ashish Saksena, COO, Theaters at the online ticketing site, BookMyShow. Commercial artists such as Roohi have a multi-state appeal. The film has the potential to work well, as horror comedy is a universal genre and works across the length and breadth of the country. “
While Hollywood films like Tenet and Wonder Woman and Tamil Movie Master have initiated a kind of cinema revival, it still depends on Bollywood to get back on its feet. Theater activity in India is expected to contract 67% in FY21, with more than 1,000 cinemas permanently closed. Films like Roohi, which envision a number of screens of 1,500, will therefore have to start small. The list of Bollywood releases currently locked for release, after Roohi, will have many lessons to be learned from its activity.
Atul Mohan, editor-in-chief of Complete Cinema, said all the calculations relating to trade and box office will not begin until after Roohi, and depending on his performance, producers will have a feel for the direction of the industry and the possibility of releasing Hindi films in theaters. However, early estimates suggest that if word of mouth is good, the film can increase collections by Rs on opening day. 5-6 crore, beating Tenet and Wonder Woman.
Another business analyst, however, said the film was primarily aimed at high-end urban audiences and would mostly find takers in subways such as Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with Mumbai’s key territory still showing a peak. infections and operating theaters at age 50. % capacity. Roohi is not a mass movie at all, in fact it is fully compatible with multiplexes, which audiences have been spoiled for choice with web content. But things have to start somewhere and at least that will give the business a boost, ”the person said on condition of anonymity.
Jyoti Deshpande, President, Media and Entertainment, Reliance Industries Limted, on behalf of co-producer Jio Studios, said the film promises a double dose of laughter and fun. We encourage people to bubble reservation i.e. book as a group to watch Roohi with their bubble of friends and family in a safe way. Masks and safety protocols have now become a new standard and vaccine deployment is underway, ”added Deshpande.
There is an opportunity in theaters having a very loyal audience base, said Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, co-producer of Roohi, admitting that there is a huge pent-up demand for outdoor entertainment. . That (releasing the movie in theaters) might not be the best decision financially, but the lessons and love that we can get in return, if it works, are limitless, ” Vijan added to say that the theatrical release was also an emotional call to help the sector which many livelihoods depend on it.
