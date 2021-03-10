Godzilla Singular Point trailer gives first look at Anime Kaiju battles





TOHO Animation is releasing the third trailer for Godzilla Singular Point, showing off plenty of kaiju action in the upcoming anime on Netflix.

A new Singular point of Godzilla The trailer has been released, revealing more monster appearances. The new Godzilla anime releases this month in Japan, with an international release to follow later this year. The first trailer debuted in October 2020, showing off the King of the Monsters, along with some classic kaiju. It’s the year of kaiju-themed programming on Netflix. Last week, Pacific Rim: black released to a solid reception. Season 2 has yet to be announced, but it’s probably only a matter of time. Without surprise, Singular point of Godzilla is also eagerly awaited. Although it will debut on Netflix Japan this month, unfortunately its global release date has yet to be announced. Not too much was revealed about the script. The first trailer served as a tease, showing off new designs of iconic Godzilla characters like Rodan and Jet Jaguar. A second trailer was released last month, focusing more on the story. Looks like some calamity might be about to befall the world. Godzilla’s role in all of this is probably the most mysterious aspect of them all, although the latest trailer may reveal a bit of the mystery. Related: What Could Rodan’s Hidden Role Be In Godzilla vs. Kong TOHO animation released the third trailer for Singular point of Godzilla. In many ways, this is the greatest trailer of all. It shows a lot of new footage, new kaiju, and Godzilla himself. Check it out below: There is certainly a lot to unpack here. Right off the bat, the trailer has a traditional feel with the iconic Godzilla theme playing as he stomps down the street. The trailer really shows that the monsters are much smaller than their counterparts in the movie, with the exception of Godzilla, as well as what could be Titanosaurus and Manda. Jet Jaguar is shown fighting Rodan and insect-like creatures, one of them resembling Kumonga and Megalon. A blue creature that resembles Hedorah is also shown briefly. Those hoping for an all-out monster extravaganza seem to be in for a treat. Probably the biggest reveal is that not all of the monsters seem to be with Godzilla. The title monster appears to be the opposing force, surrounded by the red haze. However, a giant monster who is probably Manda, attacks Godzilla. During another part of the trailer, one of the protagonists approaches Anguirus in a forest, perhaps hinting that this monster is not an antagonist. Could it be that the plot will involve monsters rising up to prevent Godzilla and others from bringing calamity to the world? While plenty of footage is shown, the new trailer teases viewers with even more questions. With a bit of luck Singular point of Godzilla will be released internationally as soon as possible. Next: Gorgo Vs. Godzilla: John Carpenter’s Gojira Movie He Won’t Release Source: TOHO animation Wanda’s secret ending location could set up MCU’s new magical villain

About the Author Daniel Alvarez

(337 Articles published)

Daniel is a News Writer at Screen Rant. It covers film and television news on a variety of topics. You can also find his work on another Valnet site: TheGamer, where he writes press articles and video game reviews. In the past he has written for ComicBookMovie, Unleash the Fanboy, and 411 Mania. Daniel graduated from Thomas Edison State University with a BA in Communication. He enjoys science fiction and comic book movies. However, his main interest is Japanese monster movies, known as kaiju movies. He knows all about the Godzilla series and can talk about it for hours. His reviews and retrospectives on Godzilla have been published in G-FAN. Besides Godzilla, he enjoys watching Ultraman, the ultimate superhero.







