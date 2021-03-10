Roohi at Bhoot Police, 11 Bollywood comedy movies to be released in 2021

Sandeep aur pinky faraar, one of many YRF productions to hit theaters in 2021, recently released its final trailer and is slated for release on March 19. The movie will see Parineeti Chopra who recently starred in Netflixs The girl on the train and Arjun Kapoor reunite after their successful pairing in Ishaqzaade. The fast-paced film easily switches from action, comedy, and drama and promises to be a good theatrical release for Chopra, Kapoor, and YRF. In keeping with the genre, a slew of other Bollywood comedy films are coming out in 2021. Here’s the truth.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in Roohi, 11 comedy movies released in 2021

1. Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep aur pinky faraar In addition to bringing back Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, Jaideep Alhawat plays the negative role. While the trailer gives you a feel for the procedure, it doesn’t reveal much about the plot. While we know Parineeti and Arjun are on the run and Alhawat wants to catch them, it is unclear what they are fleeing from. The film is scheduled for release on March 19, 2021.

2. Phone Bhoot

Horror comedies seem to be on the rise in Bollywood. March cover star Ishan Khatterour, Sidharth Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif in this one. And, according to their Instagrams, the star cast seems to be having fun shooting the final footage for the upcoming Bollywood comedy film. The trio will breed a team of ghosts that will be on the hunt for certain spirits this season.

3. Bhoot Police

With Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, Bhoot Police is a horror comedy movie directed by Pawan Kripalani who is a genius in this genre, having previously given us gems like Ragini MMS and the Radhika Apte-star Phobia.

4. Laal Singh Chadda

Aamir Khan is ready to redeem himself with Laal Singh Chaddha, after a failure in Hindustan thugs. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks Forrest Gump and will see the actor alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh. The comedy-drama film is directed by Advait Chandan with production by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

5. Bunty aur Babli 2

In Bunty Aur Babli 2 Saif Ali Khan will play Bunty (played by Abhishek in Part 1) Rani Mukherji retains the role of Bablis, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in a comedic role and Sharvari Wagh will make his screen debut. Directed by Yash Raj Films, the comedy which opened as a major blockbuster with a supporting role by Amitabh Bachchan and a dance cameo by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bunty aur Babli 2 will be released on April 23, 2021.

6. Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi, the next episode of Rohit Shetts’ cop universe, which had Simmba like his latest film, will also be released in April. Taking full advantage of the 100% occupancy of the rooms, Sooryavanshi will be released on April 2.

7. Hungama 2

Any film directed by Priyadarshan promises two things: a comedy of mistakes and bursts of gags. Hungama 2, the sequel to the super successful part one, has a lot in store. Apart from Paresh Rawal, the film has a new cast. With filming complete, according to an Instagram post by Taran Adarsh, the film is on track for a 2021 release.

8. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which started filming again at the end of 2020, now has a release date. According to an official T-series tweet, the film will be released on November 19, 2021. The tweet read: “The psychological comedy thriller on the edge of the seat, # BhoolBhulaiyaa2 starring @TheAaryanKartik, #Tabu & @advani_kiara will hit theaters on the 19th November 2021. Produced by #BhushanKumar, @MuradKhetani & #KrishanKumar under the @TSeries & @ Cine1Studios banner. The film is directed by @BazmeeAnees and written by @farhad_samji & #AakashKaushik. “

9. Roohi

Having received over 14 million views of its trailer in one day, Roohi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is a follow-up to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2018 film Stree, but this time it’s Janhvi Kapoor opposite Rao. The trailer shows us a possessed Janhvi Kapoor kidnapping brides on their honeymoon. The film also stars Varun Sharma.

10. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

One of the most anticipated films, Jayeshbhai jordaar is a social comedy that has been in talks since 2019. This Ranveer Singh star is about an unlikely hero – an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when thrown into a threatening situation. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

11. Badhaai Do

Led by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai do is a sequel to the adult comedy Badhaai ho, which was released in 2018. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra played lead roles in the first installment, but the second has a new couple in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Director Harshvardhan told Mumbai Mirror: Every story must have a heart and Badhaai do has a very big heart. The film is slated for release in 2021 with no confirmed date at this time.

