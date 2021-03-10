Priyanka Chopra’s epic reaction after Adarsh ​​Gourav wins Best Actor nomination





BAFTA 2021: Priyanka and Adarsh ​​in The white tiger. (Image courtesy: gouravadarsh ) Strong points “Ecstatic for you, Adarsh ​​Gourav,” wrote Priyanka Chopra

“You deserve this recognition so much”, she added.

Priyanka starred in the film and also worked there as an executive producer. New Delhi: The final nominations for this year’s BAFTAs were announced on Tuesday and Adarsh ​​Gourav got a nod in the Best Actor category for his performance in Ramin Bahrani’s film The white tiger, also with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Needless to say, after the nominations were announced, Adarsh ​​Gourav received a big thumbs up from co-star Priyanka, who is also the film’s executive producer. The white tiger, which is Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name, was also nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. In a tweet Tuesday evening, Priyanka wrote: “What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for a well-deserved ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!” In a subsequent tweet, she added, “I am extremely proud of ‘having been an executive producer on this film! The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) long list was announced last month and Priyanka Chopra was on the long list for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The white tiger, which reached seven categories at that time, including Best Cinematography and Best Editing. See Priyanka Chopra’s tweets here: I am extremely proud to have been the executive producer of this film! Let’s go take it on !!#TheWhiteTiger@_GouravAdarsh@RajkummarRao#RaminBahrani@mukuldeora@netflix (2/2) pic.twitter.com/Wxscv5xL1z PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2021 It’s hard for Adarsh ​​Gourav to believe he was nominated in the Best Actor category for BAFTAs. “Holy shit, it’s really happening! Thank you Ramin for trusting me to play the character who gave me more than anything I’ve ever experienced,” he wrote on Instagram and added : “Congratulations to the team on two BAFTA nominations! Adapted screenplay and lead actor. Congratulations to all the other nominees too!” Take a look at his post: Other than Adarsh ​​Gourav, late actor Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s black background), Riz Ahmed (Sound of metal), Anthony Hopkins (The father), Mads Mikkelsen (Another round) and Tahar Rahim (Mauritanian) were also nominated in the BAFTA Best Actor category. In The white tiger, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao play the roles of a wealthy married couple, returning from the United States to India on business. Adarsh ​​Gourav plays the role of their poor driver Balram Halwai, who after an accident rebels and writes his own fate.







