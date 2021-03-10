In Australia, Hollywood stars have found a way out of the virus. Who is jealous?





It really looks like a time machine, Mrs Portman, calling from Sydney, told late night host Jimmy Kimmel in December. It’s so different, all animals are different, all trees are different, I mean even birds, like multi-colored parrots that fly like pigeons, she added. It’s wild. A spokeswoman said the government had helped 22 international productions inject hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy. Paul Fletcher, Federal Communications Minister, said: “There is no doubt that this is a very significant spike from previous activity levels. But even as celebrities bond and pose on social media, some Australians are complaining that the country’s strategy to eradicate the virus has left tens of thousands of citizens stranded abroad. Several tennis players and staff from the 2021 Australian Open have been cleared into the country for the tournament. And now, they say, the rich and famous in Hollywood are showing up during the pandemic, angering critics who clearly see the rules bending for those with money and power. Everyone knows there is a separate set of rules, it seems, for everyone who is a celebrity or has money, said Daniel Tusia, an Australian who last year , was stuck abroad with his family for several months. There are still many people who could not return home, who do not fall into this category, who are still stranded, he added. In an emailed statement, the Australian Border Force said travel exemptions for film and television productions are considered when there is evidence of the economic benefit the production will bring to Australia and support of the competent public authority. A year ago, Tom Hanks, all the men of Hollywood, made the threat of the pandemic all too real when he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus in Queensland, Australia, while ‘he was filming an unnamed Elvis biopic. Their illness made a threat personal, the severity of which was only beginning to crystallize at the time.

