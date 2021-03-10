Julien Baker gives a greater sound to self-criticism | Music





Julien Baker can be the youngest of three women in the boygenius folkie supergroup, but was the first to release a debut album in 2015, at age 20, and the only one to perform in Colorado Springs to date. The Tennessee singer often takes precedence over Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers, perhaps because the masochistic angst of the Bakers can seem so personal. Pain is still there in Bakers third album Little oversights (Matador Records), but many other instruments are layered (mostly played by Baker) to give the album the kind of thrilling sound that Bridgers has achieved in recent years. Punisher. Baker may feel proud to be strident and queer in the evangelical communities in the south where she grew up, but she still struggles with addiction and personal integrity mistakes, as in Faith Healer, who warns that smoke detectors are working. off for weeks. Hopefully the amazing results she gets from these songs will lead her to greater confidence or to let go of the artifice of self-doubt, as these tracks confirm that she is stronger and more honest than most songwriters. of the music industry. Also new and remarkable Cloud Nothings, The shadow I remember (Carpark Records) Clevelands Cloud Nothings has always combined post-punk guitar fuzz with the type of controlled dissonant chaos heard in bands like Polvo or Trumans Water. In their previous six studio albums (not counting two 40s 2020 works), songwriter Dylan Baldi has added more melodic flourishes with each release, and the new album has moments of sheer beauty, featuring the vocals of Macie Stewart (from Ohmme) in Nothing Without You or the honky-tonk piano in Nara. Even though the unique riffs mark the end of the albums a bit, Cloud Nothings continues to sound distinctly like no other band, Brijean, Feelings (Ghostly International) This second album from DJ Brijean Murphy (of Toro y Moi) and Doug Stuart delves deeper into Latin and soul roots, giving it a space-age bossa nova that resembles LA’s new vocal sensation, Claude Fontaine. Brijean brings a bit more confidence and experience to the delivery of tracks like Daydreaming, although the music is more for seductive evenings than deep listening.







