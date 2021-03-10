Hollywood directors nominate two women for historic first prize





Los Angeles (AFP) A year after completely omitting women, Hollywood directors on Tuesday nominated two filmmakers for their top prize for the first time in the awards’ seven decades of history. “Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao and “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell become the ninth and tenth female nominees in the Outstanding Feature Film category of the Directors Guild of America. “I congratulate our five nominees whose diverse and extraordinary films have embodied this universal power in a year that will never be forgotten,” said DGA President Thomas Schlamme in a statement. Beijing-born Zhao and British director Fennell are joined on the shortlist by Lee Isaac Chung, who drew on his family history of Korean-American immigrants for the acclaimed drama “Minari.” The category is completed by David Fincher – for Hollywood Golden Age Reinventing “Mank” – and Aaron Sorkin for the 1960s courthouse drama “The Chicago Trial 7”. The DGA Awards are a strong indicator of the best director award at the Oscars. Only one woman – Kathryn Bigelow – won the DGA’s highest honor, and she won the only Academy Award for Best Director in history for “The Hurt Locker” in 2009. Major awards last year, including the DGAs and the Oscars, excluded all female-directed films in their director categories, with Greta Gerwig’s absence for her famous “Little Women” causing a particular backlash. The industry has come under increasing scrutiny due to its lack of diversity in recent years. The DGA also unveiled on Tuesday five nominees for the first director’s award, including Regina King for “One Night in Miami” and Radha Blank for “The Forty-Year-Old Version”. The winners of the DGAs will be unveiled at a private virtual event on April 10, about two weeks before the Oscars delayed by the pandemic. 2021 AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos