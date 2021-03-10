Strategy Analytics: Amazon Takes Lead as Sales of Connected TVs Rise to New High | Business





BOSTON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 9, 2021 – Global smart TV sales hit new record in Q4 2020, reaching 109.1 million units, according to latest study from Strategy Analytics TV broadcast platforms a service. According to the report, Amazon became the market leader for the first time with sales of 13.2 million devices and a market share of 12.1%. Samsung slipped to second place while Sony remained third after the launch of its new PS5 games console. In total, in 2020, sales of connected TV devices (smart TVs, streamers, game consoles) reached 305.3 million units, an annual increase of 7.6%, with residents locked in looking for comfort. entertainment on the big screen. Strategy Analytics predicts further growth in 2021, as viewers continue to migrate to internet video platforms and move away from traditional broadcast and pay-TV services. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005881/en/ Figure 1. Connected TV devices around the world (graphic: Business Wire) In 2020, sales of smart TVs (186M) and media broadcasters (81M) hit new records. TCL performed particularly well in smart TVs in 2020, moving to second place behind Samsung and ahead of LG. In streamers, Amazon and Roku have extended their lead over Google and Apple and together now represent over 60% of the streamer market. David Watkins, Director of TV Streaming Platforms, commented: The fourth quarter is still a strong period for home entertainment products, and despite the pandemic, 2020 has not disappointed. Demand for smart TVs remained strong throughout the holiday season, as consumers in most major economies preferred to enjoy streaming video services on their big screens. Edouard Bouffenie, Senior Analyst, added: Amazon has had great success with its Fire TV Stick 4K, which became the world’s best-selling digital media streaming device in 2020. However, the market remains broadly fragmented and still remains. a long way to go. in the battle to build TV streaming platforms globally in the 2020s. About Strategy Analytics Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting businesses throughout their planning lifecycle with a range of customized market research solutions. Our multidisciplinary capabilities include: industrial research consulting services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer tracking on devices, and business-to-business consulting skills. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, smart home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning needs. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com. Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc. # SAMedia & Services For more information on Strategy Analytics TV broadcast platforms Connected home devices View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005881/en/ CONTACT: Report contacts: David Watkins, +33153409952, dwatkins @ strategyanalytics.com Edouard Bouffenie, +44 1908 423676, ebouffenie @ strategyanalytics.com KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELEVISION AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING ADVERTISING AUDIO / VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS MOBILE / WIRELESS INTERNET CONSULTING SOURCE: Strategy analysis Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/09/2021 12:22 p.m. / DISC: 03/09/2021 12:22 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005881/en

