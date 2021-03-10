Entertainment
10 unique on-screen pairs we’d love to see in Bollywood movies
In the past, making movies was tedious and only predicted the status quo of certain situations. However, in the contemporary age of cinema, considering the pairs of actors, directors, and storylines is crucial to trying new things for audiences and making film production more appealing to mainstream audiences.
With iconic jodis like Shahrukh-Kajol, Shahid-Kareena, Amitabh-Rekha, Varun-Alia who are much loved by fans, we would like to see a unique couple of Bollywood stars who would be interesting to see them together on screen. . Here are our choices:
Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan
It would be a pure pleasure to see Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan together as a pair. Both have a vibrant on-screen personality that is sure to create a big spark.
Shah Rukh Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez
The King of Bollywood can have sex with any actress and we would fall in love with him nonetheless. But how cool and unique would this couple be? Jacqueline Fernandez’s next door girl vibrates with the king of romance calling for a great romantic comedy movie. Yashraj, are you listening?
Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra
Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra have a great sense of humor. And, as any Bollywood fan will attest, this particular couple can create a riot on the big screen with their impeccable comedic timing.
Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte
Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte together would be a visual treat for all moviegoers. Both have acting talent and have firmly established it in several critically acclaimed films. Maybe Netflix can do it?
Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Who wouldn’t want to see Kareena’s madness along with Ranveer’s madness on the big screen? This explosive jodi can literally be a match made in Rohit Shetty’s heaven.
Shahid Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor
Dare to dream big? Well why not. Jhanvi, the shy young lady, and Shahid, the hunky hunk, have the potential to carry a Bolly movie with a mix of emotions. But we guess we have to wait, because good things take a long time to get started.
Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday
We can already imagine this couple as star crossed lovers, like a teacher and a student emotional drama. Bring Ranbir’s passion from “Rockstar” and Ananya’s wit from “Student of the Year”. Yeah or not for this one?
Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan
We’ve been praying to see Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan together on screen for a long time. They both starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, and we’d love to see them weave their magic into Bhansali’s next project.
Rajkumar Rao and Sara Ali Khan
Rajkumar can blend in with any character and genre we’ve all seen in his many films. Sara, who has so far played the bubbly characters of The Girl Next Door, may try to match Rajkumar’s acting level, especially if it’s a serious love drama.
Pankaj Tripathi and Tabu
Since the 1980s, Tabu has been on the big screen. While our own “Kalin Bhaiya” has been on the scene for a few decades. They all have in common a style of representation that goes beyond what people think a movie can achieve. And we can’t wait to see these big players act together on the big screen.
Images from Instagram
picture credit
