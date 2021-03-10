Entertainment
Where’s Hollywood when Broadway needs it?
Dear extremely famous friend of American theater,
You’ve been on my mind a lot lately. I realize the pandemic has changed my life, but you went so calm that I started to wonder if you really meant it if all the times you talked about your love of the stage, if every time you you recalled in an interview how much it shaped you, what were you? Are you following a script? Trying to fit in with your cast mates while you’ve briefly returned to the theater, this time as a star?
I’d rather not believe it. It was heartwarming to think of you, out there in the klieg light of onscreen celebrity, as someone who enjoyed the limelight with a kind of fondness, the way we do the things we do. cherish the most. And the theater, the theater people, the people who built their livelihoods telling us stories in the dark could really, really use a little bit of public attention right now.
So it’s weird and sad and lonely not to have heard from you in the midst of the real turmoil of this industry, which was almost completely shut down for a year as film and TV production picked up.
Because I know you know what sets live theater apart, and the very things that draw us to it all of us gathered in a room, breathing the same air are the reasons it will be so slow to reopen. Much of the domestic theater won’t start to recede until this fall, even if all goes well with the vaccine rollout.
And I know you know, if you think about it for just a moment, that the many unemployed, barely hooked up theater actors will need significant help to be successful. Whether it is a federal theater project restart for the 21st century or financial support for the duration, this will require public understanding.
This is why I come to you who fell in love with the stage when you were a child, who sharpened your skills and forged your relationships in this high level training program, who did regional shows or disjointed stuff from the center -ville (oh, how we loved you in that) until luck, skill, and timing made their chemistry, making you a household name.
Because, in one of the closure’s most surprising revelations, it turns out that the American theater has no dominant figure who is even trying to lead it through this crisis, as Andrew Lloyd Webber did in Britain. The people you might expect to bolster power producers, I mean, not stage stars, many of whom have spent the shutdown giving their skills to countless perks online seem to have succumbed to a strange Darwinian torpor.
It’s like looking at the horizon for help that never arrives, because the assistants, quite comfortable themselves, have withdrawn.
In such a frightening and confusing time, there is no one there to rally the troops, let alone do what I hope you will do: promote theaters for the culture as a whole.
You, with your glowing charm, would be brilliant at that. Even though in some ways it’s a very tough sell.
Our swashbuckling cowboy nation has always struggled to think about employment in the arts and culture which in 2017 contributes $ 877.8 billion gross domestic product, more than construction or agriculture as a real job rather than an extravagant self-indulgence. When it comes to theater in particular, there is an ingrained macho bias, linked to misogyny and homophobia, which makes it difficult for the industry to be taken seriously because economic strength is: Broadway production alone grossed $ 1.83 billion in the 2018-19 season.
It doesn’t help, of course, that the theater is also seen as a playground for the rich. Oddly enough, this is held against its employees in a way that it is not for those who make a living, for example, driving a limousine or making check-ins in a luxury hotel.
As if the Wardrobe Supervisor got the same pay as the Expense Account Managers in the Premium Seating. As if all the freelancers who work for concert actors, lighting technicians, bailiffs had a cushy security that freed them from the need for employment. As if many of them were close to breaking point after so many months of unsolicited laziness, endured with a frayed safety net.
But you know firsthand the smoke and the mirrors of it all. You know those tight spaces behind the scenes, the antithesis of luxury and the common and unsung people who work there. You know the restaurants on the street, the bars around the corner and how they fill up before and after the show. You know it’s a vital ecosystem.
And you know none of that is happening now, neither on Broadway nor Off, nor at almost any of the thousands of theaters across this vast country.
Admittedly, I’m a little shy, I don’t call you by your name. This is because, in a country so skilled at producing world famous movie stars, there are many of you. But if you are wondering if this applies to you, you can take this as a clue that it probably is.
Anyway, I can guess what you are thinking: it is too late in the game to intervene now, and besides, the situation is not as dire as it was, with the vaccines, the new president and the Senate closely reversed. However, none of this shortened the expected duration of the shutdowns. Those socially distanced productions and outdoor pop-ups you’ve heard about are more of an anomaly than a comeback.
And when the theater begins its comeback in earnest, big, expensive productions employing tons of cast and crew will not be the trend. There will be no poof catering for this hampered industry and workers whose jobs vaporized because it was not safe to breathe.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the median hourly wage for actors in 2019 was $ 20.43, which full-time (and we both know full-time acting work is scarce) would be around $ 42,000. Just imagine going into the pandemic with that as a baseline and 12 months later still having to hang over a cliff until fall. At best, you would be hooked by your fingernails.
Certainly, federal assistance of $ 15 billion for artistic venues and cultural institutions will help certain theaters and producers to survive. And yes, the Biden White House is much friendlier to the arts and more sensitive to the plight of American workers than the last administration was. Yet the emergency is underway and the arts in this country have a history as an afterthought fund, no matter who is responsible.
It would be a mistake to assume that lawmakers, who hold the purse strings, will commit to spending what the devastation of the theater industry demands, especially where individuals, not institutions, would get the money. silver. When these people are seen by legislators and the people they represent as part of a so-called elite, despite their real means, they risk being denied assistance.
The reality is that many of them will continue to need unemployment benefits until the theater is operational again, which means extending them until September 6, while good news, will not be long enough. If during your lean years you have ever had to get rid of unemployment, you know that the same applies to supplementary benefits.
Ultimately, we need people in the theater to be doing well until their workplaces reopen later than most other industries, because that’s what public health demands. We need the country to support them until then.
Last weekend in The Observer, British actor Samuel West suggested that television and film stars mobilize to restart local stages by committing to perform a play in the regional theater closest to where they grew up.
They might say: I’ll come in 2022 for four weeks, take the company’s salary, and I don’t need the game to transfer, he said. It would really help.
Imagine the effect such an effort could have in this country and the excitement it would create, the jobs and ticket sales that would come with it.
In the meantime, however, the American theater needs a renowned, wildly charismatic defender or, hey, it could be a glamorous team to convey to the public and its politicians how important this industry is, economically and otherwise, and how imperative it is for its people to succeed.
It’s not necessarily about writing a check; it’s about using the spotlight that comes with celebrity to shape understanding: in interviews, in lobbying and, yes, in tweets.
So I think back to you and the love you professed. And I imagine a hazy future when the theater is back and you’re headlining a conscious Broadway show, as the mega-famous screen stars tend to be, to prove. that your live performance is in good faith.
If I ask you what you did during the pandemic, what will your answer be?
I hope I don’t even have to ask the question because when the theater was in jeopardy you offered a real friendship. And used your fame to do extraordinary good.
