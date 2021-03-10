Where’s Hollywood when Broadway needs it?

Dear extremely famous friend of American theater,

You’ve been on my mind a lot lately. I realize the pandemic has changed my life, but you went so calm that I started to wonder if you really meant it if all the times you talked about your love of the stage, if every time you you recalled in an interview how much it shaped you, what were you? Are you following a script? Trying to fit in with your cast mates while you’ve briefly returned to the theater, this time as a star?

I’d rather not believe it. It was heartwarming to think of you, out there in the klieg light of onscreen celebrity, as someone who enjoyed the limelight with a kind of fondness, the way we do the things we do. cherish the most. And the theater, the theater people, the people who built their livelihoods telling us stories in the dark could really, really use a little bit of public attention right now.

So it’s weird and sad and lonely not to have heard from you in the midst of the real turmoil of this industry, which was almost completely shut down for a year as film and TV production picked up.