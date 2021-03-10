How teachers turned away from Dr Seuss | Culture & Leisure

LOS ANGELES For nearly two decades, Read Across America, the nation’s largest celebration of literacy, was built around the work of a writer.
It is no coincidence that the annual event, launched by the National Association of Education in 1998, starts on March 2, the birthday of Theodor Geisel, alias Dr. Seuss, who died in La Jolla in 1991. Typically, young readers join their teachers in week-long festivities that include guest readings and parties they dress in as the Lorax, Thing 1, Thing 2, and other beloved characters. . In 2010, nearly 300 children gathered at the Library of Congress to hear First Lady Michelle Obama read “The Cat in the Hat”.
On many campuses, the tradition continues. But in some schools, including LA County, educators have severed ties with Geisel’s work, choosing instead to follow the new NEA guidelines and focus on “diversity and inclusion.”
The events surrounding this year’s celebration may have felt like a sudden and unforeseen change in the program. President Joe Biden omitted any mention of Dr. Seuss in his Read Across America post; the author’s estate has announced that it will no longer publish six books deemed offensive; and reports circulated that Loudon County, Va. had banned his books. Some Conservatives have rushed to declare that “cancel the culture” has suddenly come for our green eggs and ham.
In fact, Virginia County hadn’t banned its books, but simply published advice in 2019 suggesting a pivot to more diverse reading. Read Across America has been publishing the same guidelines since 2018. And in recent years educators across the country have increasingly concluded that other books could better promote literacy and inclusion at the same time.
Letitia Avalos, who teaches kindergarten at Van Deene Avenue Elementary School in Torrance, came to this conclusion independently.
She first heard accusations of racism in Dr Seuss’ books last year. But because “things got out of context sometimes”, she decided to do her own research.
What Avalos discovered was disturbing: especially early in his career, before writing under the name Dr Seuss, Geisel drew racist cartoons and advertisements depicting blacks, Jews, natives, Asians, Mexicans and Muslims in a stereotypical and humiliating way. During World War II, he supported the internment of Japanese Americans. In “Waiting for Home Signal,” for example, he portrayed a mass of cartoonish Japanese Americans lining up to pick up explosives, reinforcing the perception that they posed a threat to the country.
But it wasn’t just the cartoons, for which he later expressed some regrets. As his estate, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, recently acknowledged, offensive images have sometimes crept into his work for children. The company has announced that it will stop publishing six books, including “And Thinking I Saw It On Mulberry Street”, which launched her career as Dr Seuss who “portrays people in hurtful and false ways.”
A few years earlier, two researchers had advanced an even broader argument. Ramn Stephens, a black doctoral candidate at UC San Diego, teamed up with Katie Ishizuka, whose grandparents had been held in internment camps, to examine more than 2,200 characters in 50 of Geisel’s books. .
Their study identified 45 “color characters” across the works, or 2% of the total. Of these, Ishizuka and Stephens found that 43 have “stereotypical East Asian features” or turbans and two are identified as “African”. The researchers also note that all of its colored figures are men presented in “subservient, exotified, or dehumanized roles.”
Ishizuka and Stephens also discuss “Horton Hears a Who!” From Geisel. Dr. Seuss Enterprises often presents the book as a text that promotes tolerance, and many have come to interpret it as an apology for WWII propaganda. But Geisel “never issued a real, explicit or direct apology or retraction of his anti-Japanese propaganda,” write Ishizuka and Stephens.
In 2017, the researchers submitted their findings to the NEA, calling on the association to reconsider its focus on Dr Seuss. By the time their study was published two years later, they had achieved their goal. In 2018, the NEA removed all of Geisel’s books from its Read Across America resource calendar, replacing them with various books and authors.
When asked what prompted the NEA to end its partnership with Dr Seuss Enterprises, a spokesperson said: “We focused on celebrating a nation of diverse readers by showcasing books. in which all students can see each other. “
During Reading Day Across America, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff chose “I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark” for his official reading aloud, which was hosted by the Conscious Kid, a flat -form founded by Ishizuka and Stephens.
In Los Angeles schools, educators made similar choices. Torrance’s teacher Avalos said what she learned about Seuss last year was “a disappointment.” But in her disappointment, she saw an opportunity.
“There are many other books that can give us rhymes or creatures and creative worlds like it did,” she said. Recently, Avalos’ Read Across America featured traditional elements (albeit on Zoom this year), including guest readers and a “Mad Hat Day.” But instead of Seuss’ titles, she and her “little ones” enjoyed books like “Eyes That Kiss at the Corners,” a tale about a little girl of Chinese descent who redefines the standards of beauty.
While reading the book to his students, Avalos noticed that some of them were laughing and tugging at their eyes. She used it as a teaching moment.
“We don’t do this,” she told them. “It might hurt someone’s feelings.” For her, learning to read also means learning respect and dignity.
At Micheltorena Street Elementary School in Silver Lake, Principal Nichole Sakellarion said the national hub away from Dr Seuss had informed his decision to do the same. But in his school, this was not a radical change.
On its bilingual immersion campus, where students learn to read and write in English and Spanish, inclusive reading is “our bread and butter of what we do every day,” said Sakellarion. “So that fit in perfectly with what we were already doing.”
On the Camino Nuevo Charter Academy campus in Harvard Heights, second-year teacher Kathia Garcia celebrated Read Across America with Dr. Seuss each year until 2021.
The daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, Garca grew up a few blocks from the school, which primarily serves families with roots in Mexico and Central America. She still remembers giggling while reading Dr. Seuss’ Hop On Pop when she was 5 years old. But she also remembers feeling uncomfortable examining her books during her classes for her teaching degrees.
Later, in conversations with her colleagues, she brought up the lack of diversity in her books, in which the few non-white characters “felt like caricatures of stereotypes.”
As part of her school’s planning committee, she helped change Read Across America on her campus.
“After everything that happened last summer,” she said, referring to the protests against racism and police brutality, “we thought it would be wrong to have a whole week with it. activities centered on such a problematic person ”.
Because the past year has been so difficult for students and educators, she and her colleagues have decided to make compassion this year’s theme “for ourselves, our community, our school, our families and for the world”.
Some of the changes to their Read Across America festivities are cosmetic. Instead of having students dress up as their favorite Dr. Seuss character, they were encouraged to take inspiration from any favorite book.
The real change has been in the read aloud selections. Instead of “Green Eggs and Jambon” and the like, the students participated in “The Reflection in Me”, which Garca describes as a text “about positive conversations with oneself”. “The mess we made” enabled the students to deal with the environmental crisis. And the teachers read the Spanish translation of “Fourteen Cows for America,” a non-fictional book about a gift from the Maasai in Kenya to the United States in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
“Growing up, I read all of these books, like ‘Baby Sitters Club’ and Nancy Drew, and all of these characters were characters that I loved, but there weren’t many that looked or looked like me,” Garca said. “I want my students to be able to connect with the characters they read. But I also want them to see how big the world is.”
Does that mean Dr. Seuss will never see a classroom again? Is his reputation permanently tarnished? Philip Nel, professor at Kansas State University, has written several books on Dr. Seuss, including “Was the Cat in the Hat Black ?: The Hidden Racism of Children’s Literature, and the Need for Diverse Books.” But he thinks the author’s legacy can be re-examined without being erased.
Nel supports Dr Seuss Enterprises’ decision to stop publishing these six books and rejects arguments that this amounts to censorship because they will still be available in libraries.
Dr Seuss’ estate, which raised $ 33 million in 2020, “takes responsibility for what it puts out into the world and what it benefits from,” he said. “By removing books that promote stereotypes, he made a moral decision.” He maintains that Geisel experienced an evolution in his thought, but not a complete transformation.
In its statement, the company said its decision “is only part of our commitment and larger plan to ensure that the Dr. Seuss Enterprises catalog represents and supports all communities and families.” When asked for details of the plan, the company told The Times in an email that it “will continue to expand its initiatives.” He does not intend to stop publishing or promoting other books.
If the company is serious about making an impact, Nel said, it should consider using its platform to raise other voices, just as Rick Riordan, author of the series “Percy Jackson & the Olympians,” did. made with black and LGBTQ authors.
This would improve the image of the company, he added. “I suspect they have realized that racism is not good for the brand,” Nel added. “And so, you could go one step further and align your brand with various books. There is a capitalist incentive for you to do the right thing.” But there are bigger issues to be solved, he said. Children’s books are rarely taken seriously, “but they are, in fact, the most important. These are the books we use to first determine who we are, what we believe, what matters.”
2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit to latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.