Sumeet Vyas actor on OTT censorship

Mahesh Manjrekar’s web series ‘1962: War in the Hills’ revisits the Sino-Indian war through a fictional account of a battle to the end. The story concerns an Indian army battalion led by Suraj Singh of Abhay Deol and comprising 124 other members who resist 3,000 Chinese soldiers in Ladakh.

Some of the actors who play members of Suraj Singh’s C Company include Sumeet Vyas and Akash Thosar. Vyas plays the character of Rajkumar Yadav, a soldier from the C-Company battalion.

Speaking about “ 1962: War in the Hills, ” Sumeet Vyas told Outlook’s Eshita Bhargava that he had always been a fan of Mahesh Manjrekar and wanted to work with him.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your show just came out. How was your experience?

It was awesome! From the moment I read the script until it was filmed in Ladakh, together with action director Don Lee, Mahesh Manjrekar and Abhay Deol, and then the release – It was a satisfying experience.

What made you say yes to the script and how did it work with Mahesh Manjrekar?

The fact that I was offered a room that was outside of what I did before – that was the main reason I said yes. Every actor looks forward to something like this. Working with Mahesh Ji has been an amazing experience. He’s a very organic filmmaker and enjoys improvising and making changes on the go. It keeps you on your toes.

He’s a different character than what you’ve played before. How did you prepare for the role? Plus, you shot in Ladakh. How was it?

There were layers of preparations going on – read about it and did my research, did some action training with the 1960s guns because they work differently, learning the waterfalls was another aspect. Touring in Ladakh was both a trying and satisfying experience. As I was also working for another show – I was on a diet, I was training, however, it did not go well in Ladakh. I had no idea that they should reduce their physical activities because there is less oxygen. I got sick – then the doctors asked me not to train in the morning.

Do you think your theater experience helps you in some ways?

Of course, this is still the case. Aangik (physical), Vachik (textual), Satvik (spiritual) are the three ways to prepare for a role. These three points should be kept in mind – A character may not work like me, so keeping in mind the physicality of the character before preparing for a role is important, the script plays an important role and I take notes, then it’s important to understand the spiritual side of the character to make it look real and to create that connection with the audience.

You did OTT when no one had a lot of ideas about it. Tell us something about it.

It happened because of the theater. I was doing movies and TV shows, but I never got noticed. Then I spoke to Nidhi who was doing an amazing job for TVF. I had no idea what I was getting into and how big it was… TVF was popular but I wasn’t aware of it. I just wanted to partner with them for the type of content they were producing. Once I realized that the space was open to everyone because there was no big money, the stakes weren’t that high and people were willing to experiment. The tripling happened and no one thought it would be a success. OTT allowed me to experiment and become who I am today.

How do you think OTT platforms are a game-changer for actors and directors?

Yes. It’s kind of an open field and everyone is allowed to experiment and tell their story – you could be a great filmmaker or someone who is just getting started. If you have better content, you will make it big and the audience will love it. It is a level playing field.

What do you have to say about OTT censorship?

There will be all kinds of attention when something gets popular – however, I don’t agree with internet censorship. I don’t know how to censor the internet – it will be like censoring news. You cannot censor Google and how is a human being allowed to decide what is good and what is bad for a particular individual. It’s undemocratic – it’s like “I can’t process some information so I won’t let you read / watch.”

If I don’t agree with something, I don’t need to watch it – it’s that simple. Which is more dangerous: fictitious reality or fake news?

Quickfire:

Mikesh, Chandan, Ramkumar Yadav, your favorite?

girlfriend

Do you remember your first day on the set? Tell us about it.

It was in 2004 and did a TV show for Doordarshan. I was nervous and had no idea how the camera worked. It wasn’t a very pleasant day – the director yelled at me. But it taught me a lot.

3 words to describe you offscreen.

Lazy, always in a good mood and adventurous

When you are not working, how do you spend your day?

I spend it with my baby… It’s a ritual to take him for a walk in the park every morning.

And after?

I’m working on a thriller – and I’m playing a gray character in it.