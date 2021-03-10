Golden Globes: HFPA unveils plans to reform





The announcement follows the storm of outrage the organization has faced since it was revealed that it currently has no blacks among its 87 members.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association just released a statement on its plans in response to the storm of outrage it has faced since an article in theLos Angeles Times revealed that the organization behind the annual Golden Globes currently has no blacks among its 87 members. The HFPA hired Dr. Shaun harper to serve as a strategic diversity advisor for the next five years and retained Ropes & Gray as an external advisor “to conduct a comprehensive review of HFPA policies, assess our membership process, operations, governance and review our alignment with industry best practices in various areas. “ Earlier on Tuesday, Times Up, the Hollywood coalition formed as a result of #MeToo to fight discrimination in the workplace, released a long list of far-reaching recommendations that it expects the organization to implement. The HFPA statement notes, “We understand the importance of building a more inclusive organization and becoming more transparent in our operations, and these recruitments are an important first step. We remain committed to fostering an environment that better reflects our core values. , allows us the opportunity to continue as valued members of the entertainment community and to restore faith, trust and confidence in our organization. “ See the full statement below. Following the commitment announced over the weekend to transformational change, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the hiring of two experienced and renowned advisers to help implement its far-reaching plan. . At the heart of the HFPA’s plan to tackle diversity issues, we hire Dr. Shaun Harper, a distinguished racial equity expert, senior professor at the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and founder and director USC Executive. Race and Equity Center, as strategic diversity advisor for the next five years. Dr. Harper will conduct an audit and review of the Association’s constitution, culture and eligibility criteria to help us guard against any exclusionary practice and achieve a more diverse membership. He will also create and run a series of training courses on combating racism and unconscious prejudice for our members. Dr. Harper will also guide us in developing and implementing a comprehensive, multi-year diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. We also retain Ropes & Gray as an external legal advisor to conduct a comprehensive review of HFPA policies, assess our membership process, operations, governance and review our alignment with industry best practices in various areas. The firm will also support the continued development of a confidential reporting system to investigate suspected violations of our ethical standards and code of conduct. The Ropes & Gray team will be led by Alex Rene, Morey Ward and James Dowden. This team brings in-depth experience advising nonprofits on leading corporate governance, compliance and ethics issues. We understand the importance of building a more inclusive organization and becoming more transparent in our operations, and these recruitments are an important first step. We remain committed to fostering an environment that better reflects our core values, gives us the opportunity to remain valued members of the entertainment community, and restores faith, trust and confidence in our organization.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos