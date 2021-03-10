Winston Marshall, banjoist for Mumford & Sons, “ takes the time ” of the group





The Mumford & Sons banjoist says he is “taking time away from the band” after fans criticized a social media post in which he endorsed conservative American journalist Andy Ngo. In a now deleted tweet, Winston Marshall said Ngo Unmasked’s controversial book: Inside Antifas Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy was “important” and hailed the writer as a “brave man”. The musician, 33, now says he is stepping away from the group to “examine [his] blind spots “after being criticized by fans. One of them described his tweet as “astonishing endorsement of fascism”. Ngo’s book claims it exposes the left-wing Antifa movement as “violent” and “extremist,” which the Los Angeles Times says is an “extremely dishonest” portrayal of the group. Marshall said in a statement: Over the past few days, I have better understood the pain caused by the book I approved. I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know but also those closest to me including my band mates and for that I am so sorry. Due to my actions, I take time away from the group to examine my blind spots. For now, please know that I realize how my recommendations can be seen as endorsements of hateful and confrontational behavior. I apologize, because that was not my intention at all. Mumford & Sons are a folk rock band formed in London in 2007 and have had hits including I Will Wait and Hopeless Wanderer. The other members are Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane. Representatives of the group have been contacted for comment.







