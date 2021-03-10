Pleasure, food and masks on the fair program | News | The daily sun of the villages

The midway rides, fried foods and farm animal projects of agriculture students will not stop because of the pandemic. That’s because the county fair season is moving forward to 2021, even with a few adjustments to keep people safe. Fairs are planned for the tri-county area, with the Sumter County Fair starting on March 5 and the 100th Lake County Fair scheduled for April. Although the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for fair organizers, uncertainty over whether fairs would take place did not stop students at the Villages High Schools Agriscience Academy who raised oxen for the show. at the Sumter fair.

I think it’s important to have something normal during the pandemic that helps give people something to look forward to, said Leah Hayward, a VHS senior who raised a beef, Whiskey, for the fair.

What is different

At the Sumter County Fair, masks are mandatory inside all buildings. But they are not needed on the outside when social distancing can be maintained, said Righteous President Erin Munz.

Hand disinfection stations are easily accessible throughout the fairgrounds, she added.

Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public place where people are present, Munz said. Clients should only attend after assessing their own health risks. The Sumter County Fair Association cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit.

More than 10 counties had their fairs before the start of Sumters. The Floridas fair industry is working on safety plans and precautions every day to protect guests and employees from COVID-19, said Daniel West, executive director of the Florida Federation of Fairs & Livestock Shows.

We had other situations that we had to adapt to, not as extreme as COVID-19, but we had to address them, he said. Fairs are important to Florida and they are an economic engine for the counties.

How each county fair approaches COVID-19 depends on the expectations of county governments and health departments, West said.

For example, while the Sumters Fair requires masks to be worn indoors but not outdoors, West said he plans to attend a fair where masks must be worn at all times.

And many fairs are keeping their entertainment options more low-key, knowing that large crowds gathering to see renowned artists is not feasible in a pandemic, he said.

The way intermediary operators responsible for food and rides at the fairs approached safety measures guided show organizers in their approaches, West said.

For example, Belle City Amusements, which ran rides at the Manatee County Fair, checked the temperatures of its employees and asked them to wear masks, he said. Staff also sanitized parts of the rides at different times and made hand sanitizers available on the rides.

We looked at the things we need to do as an industry, and the middleman has taken the lead, West said.

Raise animals

Agriculture students have had to adapt to raising animals despite uncertainty over whether a fair would take place during the pandemic. But the students said they were up to the challenge.

For the most part, the pandemic has posed no additional challenges for VHS students raising oxen for the Sumter County Fair.

Leah and Kade Sanders, a VHS junior also raising an ox, both said they received no help outside of their family and were able to purchase fodder and equipment without a problem. The only difference from previous years was wearing a mask when purchasing supplies in person.

Leah, 17, worked on breeding projects for the fair for six years, raising pigs in the first five years. This year, the fair was his first experience raising an ox.

She said she wanted more of a challenge.

It’s a whole new thing walking a dog on a leash is different from walking an ox with a halter, she said. And I like it. I like to learn new things. Besides, you can make more money out of it, and I would like it to help me go to college.

The Leahs Beef, Whiskey, started at 673 pounds and now weighs around 1,100 pounds. An average day of work with the steer involves feeding, grooming, and walking it using a tractor as a guide.

She said that whiskey is one of her favorite animals that she works with because its soft, mellow demeanor makes it easy to work with.

He acts like a puppy, Leah said. He loves to walk around and loves treats. Hes like a big dog.

16-year-old Kade is raising her third animal for the Sumter Fair. Working with his ox, which now weighs 1,175 pounds, helped him learn the responsibility of caring for a different kind of animal.

It’s a good learning experience, he says.

The only pandemic challenge that Kade faced was going through each day not knowing for sure if the fair was going to take place.

But he went on to look at it from a more positive point of view, saying that if the fair didn’t take place, he was convinced he would be able to sell the beef in another way.

That, plus knowing the role he played in feeding people during a pandemic.

It feels good to be able to help someone eat, to be able to help someone through it all, he said.

The students already have enough challenges to overcome to gain and maintain the confidence of their animals, work to meet the weight demands and acclimatize to the stress of the fair.

Holding the show is the culmination of rigorous preparatory work for agricultural students to present the results of their projects, many of which begin after the end of previous years.

These kids are required to keep financial records, take ethics training and work days at the fair before even entering the ring, Munz said.

Students who raise steers have 186 days to feed, water, groom and train their animals, she said. Pig and lamb students must complete the same tasks in 99 days.

The dedication and hard work of the agricultural students shows how they have stuck to their plans despite the uncertainty of the pandemic, Munz said.

You invest in your pet all the time in the hope of having a fair, but then there is the uncertainty as to whether we have a fair. Everyone has been challenged this year, she said. The determination of these children and the love of the industry say a lot about our children.

Support future farmers

This determination does not go unnoticed.

The Sumter Countys business community, especially the Villages entrepreneurs, play an important role in supporting students who exhibit livestock by submitting their animals to auction, Munz said.

These economic operators see their purchases as a means of helping the community.

Kenny Adams, managing director of Knights Feed, a Bushnell-based livestock feed manufacturer, said he and his staff were traveling to fairs across Central Florida to support their local agriculture students.

It’s important for companies like Adams because it’s an investment in the future of agriculture.

There’s a good chance they’ll end up in our industry, and a lot of them keep doing good things, he said. It might not be noticeable, but in the grand scheme of things, they make the world go round.

Adams is not alone in his sentiment.

Buyers of the fair from previous years include T&D Concrete, Galaxy Home Solutions, Tri County Landscapes, Brite Leaf Citrus Nursery, Knights Feed, 75 Chrome Shop, Webster Farm Supply and Shady Brook Peaches and Blueberries, according to fair documents.

The village developer also plays a role, contributing an additional $ 100 to each student showing an animal at the fair, Munz said.

Adams was inspired by his grandfathers’ purchases of FFA and 4-H projects when he was in the agribusiness, as well as the support he received for his fair trade projects when he was at FFA. , a kind of retribution from one generation to the next.

We want to support anyone who wants to get into this industry, he said, because we think it’s an important industry.

