How Bollywood brand ambassadors are integrating the plant movement in India
tene March 2021
From partnerships to building vegan restaurants, celebrities from across Bollywood have helped to bring attention to the plant-based lifestyle in India.
In the most recent, Padmavat star Deepika Padukone was onboarded by OZiva Nutrition as a brand ambassador for their herbal fitness products. OZiva announced the signing of Padukone on their social media with the hashtag #HarTarahSeBetter. In their video featuring Padukone, she emphasizes clean, plant-based nutrition for her fitness.
While Deepika doesn’t follow a plant-based lifestyle herself, her bold statements are aimed at flexitarians and budding vegans.
I have always believed that fitness is more than just physical appearance. It is about balancing the mind, body and soul. It’s about being fit physically, mentally and emotionally. It’s also about making better choices every day; which ultimately allows us to become a better version of ourselves. OZivas’ products and philosophy both come from the same school of thought; something that I am absolutely bound by, said Padukone. I was hoping Deepika would seriously try the herbal lifestyle after this.
Another acclaimed fitness model and often a controversial figure for vegans, Shilpa Shetty was recently hired as a fitness ambassador with plant-based nutrition brand Fast & Up. Commenting on the importance of holistic fitness, Shetty said:
With this partnership, I am delighted to see how our common goal is to get India fit and healthy in the right way. This in turn will lead to a revolution in family health, which is what our country currently needs.
Does this mean that Bollywood is finally opening up to plant proteins?
Not too long ago, Salman Khan spoke about Riteish and Genelia Deshmukhs’ upcoming simulated meat brand Imagine Meats on the stage of the Bigg Boss Season 14 finale last month. The Dabangg star also mentioned that he loves plant-based meats himself and calls them the best form of protein.
Needless to say, every ethical vegans dream is to see their own version of Joaquin Phoenix in their country.
There are a few mission-oriented vegan celebrities like Ayeshaa Takia and Anushka Manchanda who have tried to make plant-based foods more accessible.
Ayesha Takia may have been the first to announce plans to start Plant – a vegan restaurant in Mumbai. Takia has spoken about wildlife conservation and veganism on social media, and her family has been vegan for seven years.
Coming from an experience at hotels like Koyla Colaba, which is owned by Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi, the former actress expressed her long-standing wish to open a vegan restaurant in an exclusive interview with Vegan First.
Besides the commercial promotion of a plant-based lifestyle, some celebrities have also made the change in their personal diets.
Last year, actor, martial artist and fitness icon Akshay Kumar switched to a plant-based diet and shared some of his favorite nutritious meals.
Around the same time, Malaika Arora Khan also said that she had gone vegan and posted a video showcasing her healthy plant-based lunch.
This movement is not only limited to actors, but has also extended to athletes. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s shift to plant-based foods has certainly been the highlight of 2019 for the Indian herbal movement. The cricketer shared that an injury during a match caused him to cut back on his animal products.
This growing awareness of the benefits of an herbal lifestyle has certainly caught the attention of influential names after the pandemic. Their efforts to promote the same have certainly had an impact on their vast fanbases. Will the movement be fragmented between ethical or dietary vegans? Only time will tell. For now, 2021 certainly looks like the year of herbal alternatives going mainstream in India; there will be no going back.
