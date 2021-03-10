Actor Jamie Foxx becomes owner of Dallas-based BSB whiskey company

Django Unchained and Spider Man actor Jamie Foxx bought a significant stake in a Dallas whiskey company named BSB Spirits.

Foxx is from Terrell, Texas, 30 miles east of Dallas. BSB moved its headquarters from Washington to Texas in 2019.

A spokesperson would not disclose how much of the company Foxx owns or the financial conditions.

BSB sells two drinks: BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon, a 30% ABV spirit with hints of brown sugar and cinnamon; and BSB 103, a 51.5% ABV alcohol which is somewhat less sweet. In the Dallas area, it’s available at Total Wine & More, Sigels Wine & Spirits, Specs Liquor and more.

Foxx first tried BSB at a party, a spokeswoman said, and became a fan.

Before the quarantine, I watched bottles of BSB disappear at all of my celebrations and knew it was a brand I wanted to shine a light on, Foxx said in a statement. Anyone who tries BSB will love it like I do.

Foxx was not available for interviews. In his new role as owner, a company statement says he will guide the creative direction of the business and is responsible for helping it grow.

I have no doubt that Jamie will take BSB to new heights. We can’t think of any better creative force than Jamie, and we can’t wait to see him introduce BSB to the world, says Sean Penn. (Penn is the CEO of BSB Spirits; it was not Sean Penn who appeared in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and was once married to Madonna.)

For more information like this, follow Sarah Blaskovich on Twitter at @sblaskovich.