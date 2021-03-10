Favorite Hollywood Shines a Light on Business Life for Students – UB Now: News & Insights for UB Faculty and Staff





UB director, producer and alumnus Shep Gordon, BA 68, recently returned to campus to connect with students and offer advice to those interested in a career in Hollywood. The virtual lecture, “In Conversation with Supermensch Shep Gordon: Hollywood Talent Management”, was part of the Spring 2021 Alumni lecture series from the College of Arts and Sciences. It was presented by the International Artistic & Cultural Exchange (IACE) of the Department of Theater and Dance, co-directed by Vincent O’Neill and Maria S. Horne. During the March 3 conference, Gordon offered his expertise to students of BFA’s Theatrical Performance and Design Technology programs, explaining how to find the right agent and what career management and self-promotion looks like. for someone with a career in Hollywood. He also explained how individuals can manage themselves and manage various passions in a complex industry. Co-moderated by Campbell McDade Clay and Tyler Bauer, Associate Director of Student Life Advancement, EdM ’16 and BA ’14, Associate Director of Student Life Advancement, the conversation touched on the realities of a Hollywood career: the need to be comfortable with rejection while being resilient in the industry. “I realized early on as an observer that rejection was the path to success in the entertainment world,” Gordon said. “You might not realize it, but it’s a lot less painful if you see rejection as a way to get you closer to success.”

Gordon is known as the beloved Hollywood director and producer who helped launch the careers of Alice Cooper, Teddy Pendergrass, Luther Vandross, Blondie, Pink Floyd, Anne Murray, and others. Hailing from Long Island, Gordon’s ability to keep his clients in the headlines and in front of a sold-out crowd has made him one of the world’s most sought-after managers. Among his many accomplishments, he created the first independent film company in the United States and invented the infatuation of the celebrity chef, which made chefs like Emeril Lagasse and Wolfgang Puck famous. His interest in the culinary field also led him to become the Dalai Lama’s 14th personal cook. “One thing that I have become very aware of, as my relationship with His holiness has progressed, is that it is so temporary – this life that we have – it is so fleeting,” he said. said, reflecting on his friendship with the Dalai Lama. “You have to do what you think will work and what will make you happy. Do you really mean, oh, that was too risky? No, I do not think so. It only stops you. You can only do a good job if you are happy. You can fake it for a while, you can have an amazing talent that covers it up for a while, but good work comes from being happy. Happy in your skin. Comfortable in your skin. “ Gordon remains connected to UB and spoke about his experiences while offering advice to students on how to embrace their time in college. “Yesterday I spent three and a half hours on a phone call that I have made every week since the start of the pandemic. It’s with 38 of my brotherhoods from UB and it’s the best three hours of the week for all of us, ”he told the students. “You are in an amazing time in your life … Try to remind yourself how important these friendships are and will be for the rest of your life.” Gordon last visited campus in 2014 for a screening of “Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon,” the documentary that brought his unique life story to the big screen. Him, with his The Sigma Alpha Mu brothers also paid tribute to former UB student Gustin L. Reichbach, BA 67, as part of this visit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos