NCIS viewers left in tears again after tragic death of ANOTHER beloved character





March 10, 2021 – 13:25 GMT



Eve crosbie Fans of CBS hit drama devastated by the death of Emily Fornell played by Juliette Angelo

NCIS continued on Tuesday night, and viewers were again left in tears after it was revealed that another beloved character had died. MORE: NCIS: Check Out Mark Harmon’s Net Worth, Wilmer Valderrama & More While the majority of the episode saw the team plunge into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a frozen victim in the back of one, at the very end Tobias Fornell (played by Joe Spano) received a devastating phone call and quickly rushed to the hospital. It was later revealed that her teenage daughter, Emily, had died of a drug overdose. The episode concluded with Rocky Carroll’s character Leon Vance reading a touching poem by Merritt Malloy called Epitaph. – and it looks like viewers couldn’t hold back tears, many took to social media to express how emotional the episode made them. Loading the player … LOOK: NCIS Star Mark Harmon talks about his favorite memories on set One person tweeted: “It was beautiful and powerful and so heartbreaking. Merrit Malloy’s poem is both haunting and uplifting. As usual, you have left us with deep feelings. Well done, even though I am [crying]Another wrote: ‘This is one of the most heartbreaking @NCIS_CBS I’ve watched in a long time! It brings me back all the ones I’ve lost, and this poem makes me cry again! “ A third said: “The end of tonight’s #NCIS hurts so much. The way they ended the episode was so beautifully tragic and moving. “ MORE: NCIS: Meet The Cast Of Season 18 Of The Hit American Drama Series MORE: The Best NCIS Guest Stars Of All Time However, some fans weren’t impressed that the writers chose to kill Emily, given that the show has already said goodbye to two female characters in recent weeks. “Seriously @NCIS_CBS? First Breena, then Jack, now Emily?” a spectator questioned. “Come on, I want to watch an episode without crying!” In last week’s episode, Gibb’s love interest Jack Sloane left the show after just four years. It has been revealed that the forensic psychologist is moving to Costa Rica for a quieter life, leaving the door open for her to return in the future. Prior to that, the show tackled the devastating effects of the ongoing global health crisis, with Breena, Jimmy Palmer’s wife, dying after contracting COVID-19. Emily’s death was a shock to fans of the series Talk to Entertainment tonight, actor Brian Dietzen has revealed that the editorial team behind the show are eager to incorporate the grim reality of the pandemic into the series without losing a member of the core NCIS team. “The producers let me know that [they wanted] the advent of COVID to hit our team, “he said.” And yet, we don’t want to lose a team member. So the prospect of seeing Jimmy losing his wife, the most optimistic team member to lose someone, came to the table and they thought that would be a great storytelling mechanic – albeit very, very sad.. So they went ahead. I was warned in advance and prepared for it, I guess, emotionally. “ Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







