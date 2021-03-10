Drive-in Edition – The sundial





The Daily Sundial will feature events that will offer a range of fun activities that can be practiced stress-free. This week we like to focus on drive-in events as they have become a popular form of entertainment over the past year or so. People can enjoy a rave, movie, or maze-like event from the comfort of their cars. Here are some drive-in experiences you could participate in. Electric thousand of insomniacs The Electric Mile experience offers seven distinct worlds such as Insomniac Roots, Nocturnal Wonderland, Beyond Wonderland, Escape Halloween, Countdown, EDC and Thank You Road with over 500 art installations. The event for all ages is filled with light illustrations and music. When: Beginning of January 2021

Cost: Tickets start at $ 70 per car for up to eight people

Location: Santa Anita Park, 285 W Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007 Insomniacs Park N Rave For our rave lovers, don’t worry, we’ve got you! The Park N Rave experience is completely different from the Electric Mile event. This drive-in lets you enjoy the music of your favorite DJ from the comfort of your car. A live DJ will play music on stage, with lights, colorful lasers and artwork behind them. Stay tuned and see if your favorite DJ is playing soon. When: Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $ 200 and up.

Location: National Orange Show Events Center, 689 SE St. San Bernardino, CA 92408 RuPaul Drag Race 2020 well, what can we say. It has been a crazy year for everyone. The RuPaul Drag Race wants to take 2021 from negative to positive time. Spend a night getting dressed and enjoying an outdoor drag show in your car. There will be gourmet food trucks, LED screens and a good time. Space is limited so purchase your ticket soon. When: March 19 to March 21, 2021, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $ 58 for two passengers per car, $ 25 for an additional passenger

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103

