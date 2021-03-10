Rakul Preet Singh is best known for playing Neeraj Pandey Aiyaari, with Sidharth Malhotra, and De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also part of At the bay, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Over the years, his style choices have also evolved.
Rakul Preet Singh looks as fresh as a daisy every time she steps out. Lately, she has been seen wearing a wrap-around white dress. She kept her style simple with sunglasses, natural makeup and hair. She paired her look with a red Chanel Deauville tote. The bag costs around $ 3600, which turns into roughly rupees. 2,66,400.
In terms of work, Rakul Preet Singh has a busy schedule. The actress will next be seen in Sardar Ka Grandson – a cross-border love story, which also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It stars John Abraham with Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. The film will be released on Netflix.
Rakul Preet Singh to star as pilot in drama thriller Help, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.
