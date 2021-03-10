Christian Cage Names Moxley, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks Among Future AEW Matches | Launderer report





Photo credit: AEW on Twitter. After making his surprise AEW debut at the pay-per-view Revolution on Sunday, Christian Cage opened up about his new gig. Talking about her with Renee PaquetteOral sessionspodcast, Christian gave plenty of information about his decision, and he also discussed what he’s most excited about his future at AEW, including potential showdowns. (starting at 1:30 am): Some of the names Christian has mentioned as opponents he can’t wait to mix him up with are Jon Moxley, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, TNT Champion Darby Allin, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and MJF. . Christian mentioned in the interview that he was a close friend of Moxley’s and it was a discussion with Mox that led him to speak with AEW President Tony Khan and then sign with AEW shortly. after. Cage has fought Moxley on several occasions in WWE while known as Dean Ambrose, and Christian noted that they already had excellent chemistry in the ring, making him look forward to seeing them again in the near future. to come up. While Mox is a familiar adversary, Omega, Allin, The Young Bucks, and MJF would all be first-time enemies for Cage, and he noted that he liked doing something new and exciting. Christian called a match against Omega “inevitable” and espoused the virtues of young stars like Allin and MJF. He also spoke about how cool it would be to face the Young Bucks since they were fans of Edge and Christian when they were younger. Unfortunately, Christian won’t be able to team up with Edge against them as Edge is currently one of the best players in WWE, but there are plenty of tag team options on the table for him. Moxley is a possibility as they have a friendship, or Christian could enlist the services of another WWE veteran he knows like Matt Hardy, Chris Jericho, or Paul Wight. Whether Christian decided to stay with WWE or go to AEW, tons of new and fresh matchups were available to him. Cage has only played one official match in the past seven years, namely the 2021 Royal Rumble match in January. It’ll be special when he returns to the ring in the near future, and it’s clear he’s excited to be locking the horns with much of the top talent on the AEW roster. ListenRadio Rust Ringfor all hot wrestling topics. Watch the latest episode in the player below(warning: one languageNSFW).







