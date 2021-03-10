Bollywood beauties rock the denim-on-denim trend

The denim-on-denim look trend has been around for quite a while. Many celebrities have sported this chic and relaxed look. Denim can never disappoint you and these stylish sets from our favorite Bollywood divas are proof of that. On that note, let’s list some of the best B-Town actresses who did their best to pull off this voguish look.

Kriti i say

This young actress always has an interesting twist to add to a trend that is going viral in the fashion circuit. In her denim-on-denim look, she wore a white corset top underneath to make a distinct difference in her all-denim look. Here the diva is seen wearing a pair of denim boyfriend jeans, she layered the white corset top with a long sleeve denim jacket. She completed her look with a black belt and classic white sneakers, keeping it sleek and simple.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Thanks to her global presence, Priyanka has several outfit changes per day. So, she should always be on top of her game when it comes to wearing a look as they are always scrutinized to the smallest detail by the fashion police. This divas as usual wowed us with her denim on denim look. Her ensemble consisted of a peplum denim jacket with a tie detail around the waist – she paired it with a denim skirt. A splash of bright color has been added to this denim over a denim outfit with its mustard yellow heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

It is indeed true that there is no one like Kareena Kapoor Khan – she has all the outfits that she adorns herself with. Joining the denim-on-denim trend movement, the diva stunned her fans in a ready-made sleeveless dark blue denim vest and paired it with a pair of flared jeans in an icy blue hue that also looked stylish. White. stain like fingerprints on it. Looking quite like a diva, Kareena pulled off this look effortlessly.

Kriti Kharbanda

The young starlet who only has a few movies has had some impressive fashion releases. Her contemporary denim-on-denim look was also highly praised by fashion critics. Here she is seen wearing a pleated denim corset blouse with a belt to tie around her waist. She paired her top with a pair of matching jeans. The belt around her waist which has the tie detail was also of the denim texture. She completed her look with a pair of white pumps for her shoes.

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet seems to enjoy great success with his success in the Southern and Hindi film industries. She has formed her niche for herself in Bollywood. The diva is often spotted in sartorial looks when she steps out for a casual outing or a red carpet event. Her denim-on-denim look was chic and sharp. She wore a warm all-denim outfit from head to toe. She upped her look a bit by adding a denim belt around her waist. The exaggerated shoulders and loose sleeves made the look even more casual yet elegant.

Ananya Panday

Ananya is simply effortlessly beautiful. Even her makeup-free look and laid-back airport air oozed heaps of cuteness that the cheerful young starlet embodies. Her denim-on-denim look was quite impressive as she went for a two-tone look. She wore a simple white tank top that she layered over an elegantly faded denim jacket. The interesting part was how she paired it with a pair of denim jeans with patchwork details and in an acid-washed indigo hue. It’s one of her airport looks that got a double boost.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

No discussion of fashion trends is complete without mentioning the name of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The true blue fashionista has a head start in what is unimaginable when it comes to experimenting with her outfit choices. The diva has been a part of the denim-on-denim trend countless times – however, this time she brought a powerful outfit with her denim look was truly adored. Here, she is seen wearing a tight fitting denim blazer and she has paired it with a pair of fitted denim jeans. The denim blazer was layered over a white pinstripe shirt. She gave off some real boss vibes with this look.

Sonakshi sinha

Sonakshi has a pretty unconventional fashion choice when it comes to her outfits. She often surprises her admirers with a look they had never anticipated on her. However, she has them all with glamor and style. Her denim-on-denim look was simply impressive. She was wearing a two-tone denim dress. She even opted for denim shoes which consisted of a pair of over the knee boots. She wore a corset-style overlay around her waist and tied it with a corset belt to make the overall appeal of her look a little more daring. With the confidence she carries, this look was effortlessly achieved.