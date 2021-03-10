Entertainment
Outlanders Sam Heughan thinks any actor would want to play James Bond
Outlander’s Sam Heughan says any actor would want to play James Bond if he had the chance, but doesn’t want to waste any chance he might have.
Outlander‘s Same Heughan thinks any actor would want to play James Bond if he had the chance. The Scottish star is best known for his role on the Starz show in which he plays Jamie Fraser, a Highlander of the MacKenzie clan who ultimately marries WWII time travel nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe). Heughan is currently promoting his upcoming filmSAS: Red Notice in which he plays a former British special forces soldier who tries to stop a terrorist attack.
WithNo time to dieready to end Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond after five films and more than a decade in the role, many wonder who will take on the coveted role of 007. The 25th James bond the movie has been delayed a number of times, and it looks like any sort of announcement of who will play the next character has it as well. Still, that hasn’t stopped audiences from speculating on who will take on the role. Many names have been launched including Harry Styles, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill.
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
In a new interview withSquire, Heughan discussed his next film before mentioning James Bond himself. When asked if he was interested in the role, Heughan responded by saying that he believed almost any actor would be interested in taking on such a role. TheOutlander Star continues to say he’s not sure he can discuss it, lest he or any other actor who could potentially take on the role jeopardizes the likelihood of them landing one of the hottest parts of Hollywood. .
I don’t think any actor would ever say he’s not interested. Of course you would be interested. I mean, these are just rumors, and sometimes you think, should I, should we even talk about it? Because you don’t want to hurt it. I’m sure the people, who run [Bond] you know, Barbara Broccoli and Eon and all they must be fed up with; people throw their hats in the ring. But yeah, he’s a great character, and it would definitely be a fascinating character study and place to start. But I think inSASwe have our own authentic note based on real life scenarios, we have our authentic character, so I would like to explore this one more.
Heughan has previously expressed interest in playing James Bond, even auditioning for the role before Craig took it on. With the end of Craig’s tenure, however, there is a unique opportunity for the long-running franchise. When Craig took over the role, many critics cited him as the wrong choice. Not only was he blond, but the character was also described as older and more seasoned. With Craig’s replacement, however, the franchise can move in a new direction, exploring new avenues for the character.
Some called on a young actor to play the role of James Bond.BridgertonStar Reg-Jean Page was recently cited as a prime candidate, though opinions differ as to whether or not he should take it on. Others have pleaded for a woman or other actor of color to play James Bond. While it will be some time before the public knows who will succeed as James Bond,Outlanderhas certainly shown that Heughan would be a pretty effective choice, even though he’s no longer the first choice.
More: James Bond 26: Bond Must Be Fun Again When Daniel Craig Leaves
Source: Squire
- No Time to Die / James Bond 25 (2021)Release Date: October 8, 2021
The Wire Writers Re-Team For The Baltimore Gun Tracing Task Force HBO Show
About the Author
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]