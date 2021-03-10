Outlanders Sam Heughan thinks any actor would want to play James Bond

Outlander’s Sam Heughan says any actor would want to play James Bond if he had the chance, but doesn’t want to waste any chance he might have.

Outlander‘s Same Heughan thinks any actor would want to play James Bond if he had the chance. The Scottish star is best known for his role on the Starz show in which he plays Jamie Fraser, a Highlander of the MacKenzie clan who ultimately marries WWII time travel nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe). Heughan is currently promoting his upcoming filmSAS: Red Notice in which he plays a former British special forces soldier who tries to stop a terrorist attack.

WithNo time to dieready to end Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond after five films and more than a decade in the role, many wonder who will take on the coveted role of 007. The 25th James bond the movie has been delayed a number of times, and it looks like any sort of announcement of who will play the next character has it as well. Still, that hasn’t stopped audiences from speculating on who will take on the role. Many names have been launched including Harry Styles, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill.

In a new interview withSquire, Heughan discussed his next film before mentioning James Bond himself. When asked if he was interested in the role, Heughan responded by saying that he believed almost any actor would be interested in taking on such a role. TheOutlander Star continues to say he’s not sure he can discuss it, lest he or any other actor who could potentially take on the role jeopardizes the likelihood of them landing one of the hottest parts of Hollywood. .

I don’t think any actor would ever say he’s not interested. Of course you would be interested. I mean, these are just rumors, and sometimes you think, should I, should we even talk about it? Because you don’t want to hurt it. I’m sure the people, who run [Bond] you know, Barbara Broccoli and Eon and all they must be fed up with; people throw their hats in the ring. But yeah, he’s a great character, and it would definitely be a fascinating character study and place to start. But I think inSASwe have our own authentic note based on real life scenarios, we have our authentic character, so I would like to explore this one more.

Heughan has previously expressed interest in playing James Bond, even auditioning for the role before Craig took it on. With the end of Craig’s tenure, however, there is a unique opportunity for the long-running franchise. When Craig took over the role, many critics cited him as the wrong choice. Not only was he blond, but the character was also described as older and more seasoned. With Craig’s replacement, however, the franchise can move in a new direction, exploring new avenues for the character.

Some called on a young actor to play the role of James Bond.BridgertonStar Reg-Jean Page was recently cited as a prime candidate, though opinions differ as to whether or not he should take it on. Others have pleaded for a woman or other actor of color to play James Bond. While it will be some time before the public knows who will succeed as James Bond,Outlanderhas certainly shown that Heughan would be a pretty effective choice, even though he’s no longer the first choice.

