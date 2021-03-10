From ‘Alias’ to ‘Yes Day’, Jennifer Garner reflects on her Hollywood career

The actress and coworkers reflect on hits (‘Juno’) and failures (‘Camping’), even recounting movies Garner hardly took (‘Dallas Buyers Club’).



“The theater is a very hungry, greedy and very ruthless career,” says Jennifer Garner, “and for someone who has chosen family a lot more often than I probably should have, I can’t believe I still am. the.” And by the looks of its development pipeline, which includes a potential drama, thriller, and musical, Garner has no plans to slow down. With his next project, the family comedy Yes day set to hit Netflix on March 12, she looks back on her Hollywood career.

A.K.A (2001-06)

Although ABC was convincing, JJ Abrams was certain Garner, with whom he had worked. Congratulated, was his star. “She’s open and approachable, and she works harder than anyone,” says Abrams. “She’s also deeply decent. I’ll never forget, she was in every scene I mean, she would work more in a few days than most actors would in weeks and then she would show up to prepare the cooking for it. ‘team., because that’s just who she is. ”Garner likes to say that the network thriller, in which she played a coed by day, spy by night, not only launched her career, but set her apart. also gave a tenacity that served him well. “I was very southerly and obsequious, and needed a little bragging,” she says now, adding that she would gladly participate in a A.k.a restart: “I’ll catch Bradley [Cooper] through the skin of his neck. “

DAREDEVIL (2003)

She converted her status as a TV action star to her first major film role, which featured her opposite her future husband Ben Affleck. But the Marvel movie (and its 2005 sequel Elektra) came before Kevin Feige refreshed the superhero brand. “It’s such a shame, honestly, because once Kevin took charge of everything, there was an uplift: the writing, the directing, the comedy inside the stories they were telling,” says -she. “And I haven’t had that experience.”

13 IN PROGRESS 30 (2004)

The beloved romantic comedy proved that Garner can do a lot more than just action, but she was hesitant to sign at first. “I was afraid this was a joke,” she says of the film’s body swap premise, but thanks the late director Gary Winick and his numerous rehearsals at the Shutters Hotel in Santa Monica for having bypassed this trap. “He would shoot scenes and then we would sit down and explain why the scene wasn’t working, and he actually took the time to rewrite it, rewrite it and rewrite it,” Garner recalls. “People say they’re going to do this, but then they come to the end and they say, ‘Well we can’t because this location is set’ or ‘We can’t because it’s going to change the situation. “or” We have already chosen this actor. Gary didn’t care. He was tireless. And I don’t know, because it’s so loved, if I look at it upside down with just the biggest rose-colored glasses possible but I don’t think so; I think it was really that special. “

JUNO (2007)

Director Jason Reitman has said Garner’s star power is key to achieving his critical darling. It was also Garner who recommended Jason Bateman as the two had done. The kingdom together and Reitman recalls being both surprised and impressed with his ability to go toe with him in a comedic way: “It’s easy to forget that someone is funny when they’re this good, because we associate the ‘humor to be mean or cynical or prickly and she’s none of that, ”Reitman says.“ But she has perfect comedic timing. And she’s really funny. “

CYRANO DE BERGERAC (2007)

Garner made her Broadway debut “The Biggest Dream Come True,” she says in part to try to erase any TV stigma she had after years. A.k.aThe latest in a series of daring film and television actresses to test their stage legs (including Julia Roberts and Claire Danes), Ms Garner seems by far the most comfortable, wrote critic Ben Brantley of The New York Times, adding, “His comedic timing is impeccable.” Garner dreams of returning to Broadway when his children grow up. “I always say to my kids, ‘When you go to college, don’t worry about me, I’m going to go to New York and be the old lady in every musical. I can’t wait.”

DALLAS BUYERS CLUB (2014)

Garner almost died to play a doctor in the Oscar-nominated AIDS drama. His agent at the time had called with the offer and an ultimatum. He said: It’s going to be a call about one of two things: it’ll be a call about you making this little movie, or it’s going to be a call about your retirement, she said. . And I knew I had asked enough of my reps, who were working their cocks for me and I said no to everything and kept getting pregnant. But I was really overwhelmed by a third child. Ben was doing Argo and I was just trying to turn the plates. I also knew I didn’t want to be done playing, so I said, OK, I’ll do it. She praises her co-star Matthew McConaughey for supporting her throughout the production, often covering her up when she has to breastfeed between scenes: “He has a special place in my heart.”

MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN (2014)

Reitman wrote the role of Garner with her in mind. “It’s similar to his role inJuno, where when we meet her we’re a little put off by her, but at the end of the movie we came and we love her, which is a specialty of Jen Garner, ”he says. falls a bit conservative or traditional when you first meet and then you fall in love with her. And she just seemed the only person capable of that specific sense of humor. “

THE TRIBES OF PALOS VERDES (2017)

Garner came aboard the dramatic coming-of-age care of producer Robbie Brenner, with whom she had worked. Dallas Buyers Club. “I loved this movie and I’m so proud of it,” Garner says, after playing the furiously neurotic mother at its center. “But no one has seen it. No one wants to see me this mom.”

CAMPING (2018)

The unlovable woman in the center by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner Girls follow-up was a highly coveted role, but the end result did not land as expected. “I think people didn’t want to see me just mean,” Garner says of HBO’s short-lived drama. “And it was a bold choice. I kept trying to soften it and [Dunham and Konner] kept saying: “No, this is not someone who learns”. And I thought, ‘Well, that’s amazing.’ But, yeah, this show really seemed to piss people off. “

YES DAY (2021)

Garner stars in the big-hearted family comedy or “wish fulfillment,” as she describes Netflix’s antics as a mother who agrees to say yes to anything her children ask of her for a full day, a role for which she was approached because she does a live version with her own children every year and posts the embarrassing results (of her, never of them) on Instagram. Days at the Garner House have featured dessert for breakfast, car rides up front, and the actress has agreed to leave the house in whatever crazy ensemble the kids make.

A version of this story first appeared in the March 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.