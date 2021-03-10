Bollywood stunning Nora Fatehi is breaking the internet with her stunning looks and fashion choices, the actress is a true connoisseur of dresses.

In a recent photoshoot, the actress was spotted again wearing an ultimate piece with stunning prints. She was seen donning a multi-colored mini dress with a black base with a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves and pleated details from Versace worth Rs. 2.3 lakhs ($ 3,154).

She accessorized her casual style with black pumps valued at Rs 72,000 from a luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent and a pair of pink earrings. She kept her makeup subtle with soft eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, lots of highlighters and pink lips and went with her wavy hair all open, and we have to say she looked absolutely swooning.

In terms of work, Nora Fatehi will then be seen in Bhuj: the pride of India with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

