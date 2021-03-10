Zeenat Aman celebrates 50 years in Bollywood with his upcoming film Margaon The Closed File





Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman recently celebrated his 50th birthday in Bollywood, on the sets of his upcoming film, Margaon The case closed. The actor was seen performing a cake-cutting ceremony as the film crew, along with the King and Queen of the province, sang his famous songs in the background. The actor also gave a brief speech, thanking the crew for putting on such a heartfelt celebration. She was delighted and very grateful for the gesture made by the whole team. Zeenat Aman celebrates 50 years in Bollywood Zeenat Aman recently celebrated on the sets of his upcoming film, Margaon file closed, as she finished 50 years in Bollywood. In the video shared by paparazzi member Viral Bhayani, the actor can be seen delivering a heartfelt speech before cutting the cake that had been arranged by the team. She was seen wearing a cream colored button down dress, which had been given a unique touch with a bright blue ribbon. She had also added a white flower as a hair accessory. She was also seen wearing matching earrings and a stylish pair of glasses. In Zeenat Aman’s acceptance speech, she is seen talking about her journey so far and what the 50th year means to her. She mentioned that the celebration means a lot to her since she is here for her 50th birthday. She thanked the whole team for their efforts and wishes while giving a special mention to Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, the director of Margaon file closed. The film is currently in production and is being shot at Chota Udaipur. The team has been touring a grand palace for the past 15 days and the program was recently wrapped up ahead of the celebration. The film is expected to revolve around a murder mystery story as Zeenat Aman plays the unconventional role of Sylvia in the film. Watch the video. Read Zeenat Aman Ends 50 Years In The Industry, Krishnamoorthi Shares Celebration Video Also read Sardool Sikander’s contribution to music: 5 films to which the singer lent his voice In the comments section, a series of fans wished the actor on his special day. Some people also remember his popular works over the years. Looked. Read Zeenat Aman to be back onscreen in a new avatar with “ Margaon: The Closed File ” Read also Zeenat Aman and Ravi Kishan congratulated at the closing ceremony of the 51st edition of IFFI Image Courtesy: Zeenat Aman Fan Page Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







