Will Hollywood Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Workers?

With vaccines expected to arrive for all American adults by the end of May, the entertainment industry may need to develop new guidelines for safety on set and in the workplace as challenges arise.



If a year ago there had been a guarantee that by March 2021 three COVID19 vaccines would be given to millions of people per day, Hollywood would have been elated. When theaters began to close in the United States and film and television studios told workers to stay home, few allowed themselves to think about this moment, let alone plan for it. Take the action plan titled The safe way forward, which was put together by most of the guilds in the industry and unveiled in June. It describes the diligent use of personal protective equipment, strictly enforced testing regimes and quarantines, but does not address what happens when vaccines arrive on the scene.

Now that more and more workers are being vaccinated over the next few months and the main return to work agreement between employers and unions, signed in September, to be renewed in April, discussions on the vaccination protocol will face many challenges.

Namely, will vaccines eventually become mandatory? Will passport vaccination programs that may require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to work in an office or on a film set be considered? And how do cinemas, concert halls, production sets and theme parks accommodate those who have medical reasons for not getting the vaccine or those who refuse to be vaccinated for religious reasons? These are just starting points for the next phase of COVID-19 recovery in Hollywood.

When asked if Netflix would force vaccines on its sets, co-CEO Ted Sarandos told KCRWs Deals podcast: We weren’t going to take a position on whether or not we mandate. I think people are pretty excited to get back to normal life, and play by ear so well and see how vaccine uptake is going.

Currently, the fact that approximately 10% of the American population has received a COVID-19 vaccine has not had a particular impact on the film and television production industry. This is largely because, unlike teachers or the restaurant industry, entertainment workers have not been given early access to vaccines. The only ones who qualified for the shots are those who meet state and federal guidelines based on their age or pre-existing conditions. Studios are said to avoid making efforts for special access to vaccines. Were like, no, there is no input, said a studio source who responded to such requests. We don’t want to touch that.

When members of a production get vaccinated, they have not yet had the right to special treatment on set. Just because you’ve been vaccinated doesn’t mean you can skip protocols, says a COVID-19 department head. These people still need to be tested negatively before coming to bed, wearing a mask and social distancing as they would before.

That said, the idea of ​​vaccine passports has started to generate discussions among insiders, even as details of such a system have yet to be worked out. (For example, would a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and who may have antibodies but not received a vaccine be eligible for a passport?)

And how will the anti-vaccine sentiment be handled? The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration weighed back in November 2009 amid an H1N1 pandemic, when a congresswoman from Ohio passed on the question of whether her company could force her to take time off if she refused a flu shot. The agency responded that if OSHA doesn’t specifically require employees to take vaccines, an employer can.

OSHA did not issue any specific guidance regarding COVID-19 vaccines, but H1N1 had lower hospitalization and death rates and was less contagious than the novel coronavirus. Some lawyers expect President Joe Bidens Labor Department to side with mandatory programs, but complicating the analysis is that legislation on such employer practices is pending in the states of the United States. country.

We’ve never seen a pandemic before, but no company currently needs a flu shot or pneumonia or proof of any kind of vaccines to work on productions, says Ivy Kagan Bierman de Loeb & Loeb, adding that it is a difficult situation for guilds and unions. In the short term, given the scarcity of vaccines and some reluctance to vaccinate in the [overall] population, a voluntary program can be very practical, adds Houman Ehsan, partner at OMelveny & Myers.

Vaccination will likely be strongly encouraged by the studios, and even if it is on a voluntary basis, professionals can imagine scenarios where there will be benefits for those who, for example, wear a QR code on their phone to indicate that ‘they were vaccinated. On a set, perhaps proof of vaccination will eventually substitute for tests and masks. It looks to me like COVID passports are going to be a part of our daily lives at some point, says Tricia Legittino, co-chair of the FrankfurtKurnits litigation and employment groups. If you want to get on an airplane, you will probably need to have one. If you want to go to the movies, you probably need to have one.

Anyone who adopts a vaccine passport system should beware of the Americans With Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination based on disability. On December 16, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission released tips for employers on the types of questions they might ask when screening for vaccinations.

In addition, the EEOC has established guidelines on how employers should handle disability-related and religious exemptions. In both cases, the employer must demonstrate that an unvaccinated worker would pose a direct threat to occupational health or safety. Once determined, the employer must attempt to make reasonable accommodation that would mitigate the risk (remote work, additional PPE, etc.) without undue burden. If this is not possible, an employer can ban the person from the workplace and, in certain circumstances, terminate their employment.

Many in the production community say they’re waiting to hear how guilds and studios are approaching these issues. Those talks are expected to begin soon, with the Hollywood return-to-work deal expiring on April 30 and Biden promising there will be enough vaccines for everyone by the end of the following month. A deal would likely not be made until vaccines were more widely available and it would need to be clarified who pays for the vaccine and how medical records will be kept private, and also take into account medical and religious exemptions, according to a source.

Amid uncertainty over how vaccines will change the sets, several production insiders note the effectiveness of current protocols and tout low transmission rates. We have at least set a minimum, says one. Any additional vaccination is the icing on the cake to improve the safety of this workplace.

A version of this story first appeared in the March 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.