HBO Max launches the Latin Pa’lante Initiative!





08:15 PST 03/10/2021



by



Rebecca sun



The name is Spanish slang for “forward”.

HBO rebranded its Latin American outreach platforms as HBO Max Pa’lante !, taking its name from Spanish slang for “forward”. “For over a decade, we’ve been developing creative, audience-first campaigns that strategically engage Latinox, Black, Asian American and LGBTQ + audiences,” said Jackie Gagné, senior vice president of multicultural marketing from WarnerMedia in a statement. “With the launch of HBO Max Pa’lante !, we are creating a home for Latinx viewers and a community committed to nurturing Latin voices and sparking thought-provoking conversations.” HBO Max promotes its new brand in a number of ways, starting with an animated Tapiz Manifesto illustrated by Katty Huertas, Daniel Moreno, COVL and Carolina Lopez Corominas and narrated by Cristela Alonzo, as well as a sizzle reel featuring a Latin representation in its content: Alonzo will also join HBO and HBO Max’s Latino talent in recurring editorial series Pa’Lante Pa’Mi (“for me”), in which talent including actress Aida Rodriguez, Charme City Kings Director Angel Manuel Soto, Jesse y Joy Joy singer and Orishas frontman Yotuel Romero will explain what the concept of pa’lante means to them. And on March 25, HBO Max will be celebrating the launch of Pa’lante! with virtual events that will include an opening speech, narration panels and musical performances. Pa’lante! does not replace HBO Latino, the 21-year-old premium cable channel that will continue to exist, but the new audience initiative is part of the company’s desire to bring greater and broader visibility to its representation and to its Latin programming. As HBO Max explained in its press release unveiling the rebranding, Pa’lante! is “a celebration of the ambicultural movement that embraces being both fully Latin and fully American without having to sacrifice any part of one’s identity.”







