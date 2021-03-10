The best savers spend less on these 3 things Life and entertainment

Reducing spending in three common budget categories can dramatically increase your ability to save money. And a little mental trick might help you stick with an ongoing savings plan.

These are the findings of two studies examining the spending habits of top savers and the psychology of saving.

Here’s how to apply these habits to your own budget.

GO FROM A LOW TO A MEDIUM SAVER

Research by the Employee Benefit Research Institute and JP Morgan Asset Management, published in June 2020, sought to determine why some American adults save more than others, even when they have equivalent salaries.

For long-term employees of all age groups, the study found that high savers save around 3% more than average savers. And average savers save about 3% more than weak savers. Here’s how the researchers defined low, middle, and high savers:

Small savers save around 2% to 3% of their salary.

Average savers save around 5% to 6% of their salary.

High savers save around 9% of their salary and more as they age.

THE DIFFERENCE IS NOT A QUESTION OF INCOME

It is often thought that weak savers save less because they simply don’t earn enough. However, in this study, average savers and low savers have very similar, if not the same, salaries, says Katherine Roy, chief pension strategist for JP Morgan Funds and one of the study’s six authors.

So they earn the same, but it looks like average savers are somehow able to save 3% more than low savers, Roy adds.

And that 3% increase in savings is huge, she says. This could explain why the pension plan balances of employees who are average savers are almost twice as large as those of employees who are low savers.

BETTER SAVINGS SPEND LESS MONEY IN 3 CATEGORIES

Where do weak savers spend more money than average savers? Three categories of expenses, as a percentage of salary, came out on top:

Housing, including mortgage or rent, taxes, utilities and home furnishings and services.

Food and drink, including restaurant meals and shopping.

Transportation, including the purchase of vehicles, gasoline, train tickets, etc.

A high cost of living, like having a home in New York or San Francisco, didn’t seem to be a factor in why low-cost savers spent more in these categories than average savers, Roy says.

Travel was the only category where average savers spent slightly more than low savers.

In all other categories, the two groups spent very similarly. That would include entertainment, clothing, education, charitable contributions, gifts of that sort of thing, she adds.

HOW TO GET A SAVINGS ADVANTAGE

Looking at your lifetime spending in just these three categories can impact your ability to save, Roy says.

In Housing Expenses, look for something called Subscription Drift, where you’ve added several recurring auto-payment services that are drafted from your checking account each month. Streaming services are a frequent culprit here and can add up.

Chances are you’ve saved quite a bit in 2020 on dining and travel expenses due to COVID-19 restrictions. Roy says spending in those areas that were typical before the pandemic but were halted could provide continued savings long afterward.

USE A MENTAL TIP TO FORM A NEW SAVING HABIT

Once you’ve adjusted your spending and can devote more to saving, you might want to use a mind trick to form a new saving habit.

Hal Hershfield, associate professor at UCLA Anderson School of Management, was one of three researchers in a study published in the journal Marketing Science in November 2020. The results can help you set up a recurring savings plan, where the money is automatically transferred to a savings or investment account on a regular basis.

We asked some people if they wanted to save $ 150 a month, Hershfield says. We asked another group of people if they wanted to save $ 35 per week. And we asked a third group if they wanted to save $ 5 a day.

The result: Four times as many people were likely to save money when dollar amounts were presented as daily goals rather than monthly.

People think about the kinds of sacrifices they can afford to give up, Hershfield says, and five dollars a day just feels a little easier.

When a savings plan was set at $ 150 per month, high income earners were three times more likely than low income savers to participate. But when presented as $ 5 per day, there was no difference in participation between the two income groups.

The simple psychological change seemed to close the savings gap between high-income and low-income savers.

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the NerdWallet personal finance website. Hal M. Bundrick is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @halmbundrick.

