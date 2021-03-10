“ Special ” to end with a second season extended to Netflix (Exclusive)

Special gets an oversized farewell.

The previously announced second season of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated short comedy will drop from 15-minute episodes to half an hour for what will be its final eight-episode series when it returns on May 20.

“People will be surprised that Special ends but that’s just the tip! Says creator, star and showrunner Ryan O’Connell The Hollywood Reporter. “I haven’t finished telling disability stories. I haven’t finished telling queer stories. This is really just the start of a new chapter, so hang in there, baby, I come!”

The semi-autobiographical series, which counts The Big Bang Theory ‘s Jim Parsons, as executive producer, won four Emmy nominations in the shortform categories. The expanded episodes also allowed O’Connell to open a writers room for the second season of the comedy about a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his own identity. O’Connell previously wrote and produced all eight episodes of the first season.

O’Connell, who has expressed a desire to expand to the more traditional half-hour, says Netflix decided to end Special with season two. The streamer traditionally measures its internal viewing metrics against the cost of additional seasons. (Netflix, like other streamers, does not disclose traditional audience data.)

Special is based on O’Connell’sI’m special: and other lies we tell each otherand hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and the studio’s digital-focused Stage 13 banner. Parsons and her That’s Wonderful Productions partner (and husband) Todd Spiewak produce alongside the company’s Eric Norsoph. Anna Dokoza also produces the series, which is produced by Campfire. Jessica Hecht and Punam Patelco-star in Special and will return for season two, which, to hear O’Connell say, will rely more on the latter’s character.

The decision to wrap Special with season two is not without precedent. Netflix has already renewed low budget comedy Trinkets for a second and final season. The streamer did the same in December for the comedy. Feel good. Few of Netflix’s scripted originals exceed three or four seasons, as drama and comedy offerings get more expensive year after year.

As for Special, Season two will resume two months after season one, with Ryan dealing with a writer blocking case and still not speaking to his mother (Hecht). Season two will also take a closer look at Kim de Patel, who is regaining control of her finances and personal life.

Below, O’Connell speaks with THR to bring Special at the end and how the double race time opened the door made the show exactly what it wanted.

What went into the decision? Was it your decision to end?

It wouldn’t surprise anyone if it wasn’t my decision. (Laughing.) Netflix told me pretty early on that this would be the last season and I enjoyed that because I was able to create a season that looked a lot like a final season. The story will feel complete.

Why did Netflix say Special would only come back for one more season?

We are renewed and canceled; were waived! I don’t know what the decision was; Guess it’s because we didn’t make them any money ?! (Laughing.) I came to Netflix and was very frank that I didn’t want to do a 15 minute second season. It was too creatively difficult for the first season. I wanted to build Kim’s character and give her her own storyline. I said season two was 30 minutes or bust and to Netflix’s credit they were in play. Creatively they were dream partners and put on exactly the show I wanted to do. I’d rather do two seasons of television which are exactly my vision rather than four seasons where I felt like I was making creative compromises. I feel very lucky for this.

Did Netflix’s change in leadership from Cindy Holland to Bela Bajaria have an impact Special at all?

No. Cindy loved the show. And Bela has always loved the show too. The situation is exactly the same.

How did knowing it was the last season impact the storylines you had planned?

I still strongly believe in leaving a party early. For me, three seasons have been where chefs kiss each other beautifully. I always envisioned this as a three season show. Season two things have sped up a bit but it doesn’t feel like that. It seems complete. But I didn’t remember anything. It really made me want to do exactly what I wanted to do. Netflix has always been DTF with everything I wanted to do.

The renewal in 2019 came eight months after the start of the first season. What caused the delayed pickup?

I refused to do 15 minute episodes, we had to make a whole new deal. That’s why it took longer. Even though the series was designed for next to nothing, season two cost more money, so they had to take those finances into account. Maybe if I stayed with 15 minutes [episodes] I would have had four seasons. But I have no regrets because I felt so creatively free with the 30 minute episodes.

I mean, technically it’s a three season show, you just get seasons two and three in a 30 minute eight episode season.

It’s a positive remix and I love it! Maybe I should look at it that way instead! (Laughing.)

You wrote the entire season 1 solo and also served as a showrunner. And now, as you’d hoped, the episodes have doubled the runtime to 30 minutes. How did that change your approach to the second season? Have you opened a writers’ room?

We had a writers’ room. It was quite uncluttered; including the assistant screenwriter, it was five people including me. It was amazing because I got to hang out with gay men and women all day, which is my version of the heroine. It made the whole process much easier because I was surrounded by people whose opinions I trusted. They raised the show. Even the end of the series, which I won’t spoil, was not my idea; it came from my co-executive producer. It was a light bulb moment. I am a collaborative diva and I feed off the ideas of others. It was a great help to have other people to collaborate with.

How did the extra runtime change the series behind the scenes?

My trip with Special was like, “I’m not an actor, that’s impossible.” And then I play on my show. It’s me, realizing deep down, that I’ve always wanted to play but I never gave myself permission to do so. When I heard that we were going to renew, my brain immediately started to say, “I have to find a co-showrunner.” I remember the producers saying, “Are you sure?” I didn’t think I could do this on my own. A few days later, I realized this idea was crazy. I wrote the first season on my own. I realized I could do that and do a showrun in season two. It was another time I learned to lean into my power. Rather than worrying about taking up too much space. I felt really empowered the whole time.

AAnd how did that impact the stories you were able to tell on screen?

Everything revolves around Kim! Punam Patel is a fucking star and my muse. I really felt she had the short form end of the stick, if you will, in the first season. She was there as my emotional cheerleader [on screen]. It was as if the first season was limited to the journey of Ryan and Ryan’s mother, Karen (Jessica Hecht). I couldn’t dive into Kim’s story the way I wanted. And the big mandate of season two was to build a story for Kim. It felt more like an ensemble show than the first season, and it was exciting because now I feel like I’ve done these characters a favor and given them amazing things to do.

How did filming during the pandemic change the show?

Zero out of 10, I wouldn’t recommend a global pandemic to shut down your show. (Laughs.) We shot the first four episodes and were prepping the second block when we were closed. If we had been shut down earlier we would have had four unfinished episodes and nothing to edit and it would have been a total nightmare. I spent the first few months of the pandemic doing these episodes, which made me feel less out of control and hopeless because things were getting done. We returned to production in September. I was so locked up during the whole pandemic: I didn’t see anyone and I didn’t go anywhere. I was panicked. And I went from that to 40 people touching my face. However, I felt very safe. It was the only time I didn’t mind that we didn’t have the money, it worked in our favor because it was a very intimate team and vibe.

The season returns in May. What’s next for you after Special?

I wrote a novel and am making changes to it. I have sold shows and I am waiting to know the fate of these things. I’m excited; there are some cool things going on. But who knows anything!

Interview edited and condensed for clarity.