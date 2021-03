Mad Men Cast: Where are they now?

A-list status! Mad Men catapulted the careers of its actors, including Jon hamm, Elisabeth moss, Christina hendricks and January Jones, to a new level. The period drama, which focused on a New York City advertising agency in the 1960s, aired on AMC for seven seasons from July 2007 to May 2015. During that time, the show and its stars won five Golden Globes, 16 Emmy Awards and two Actors Guild Screen Awards. After the series ended, the cast kept in touch with each other via SMS. Were all on a channel. I was actually with [creator] Matt Weiner last night hanging out, Hendricks said exclusively Us weekly in October 2019. Holidays [we] always [have] a big one, where everyone writes. Someone is going to create one [text], and it’s gonna last, like, two days. While the group remains close, the possibility of a revival is far-fetched, according to the actress. No, everyone is busy, she explained. Hamm agreed in an exclusive interview with We. You mean like The division on Lifetime? Is that what you’re talking about? he joked in February 2020 when asked if he would be interested in rebooting any of his previous projects. No, that’s the short answer. But I’m glad I was involved in such a wonderful TV program and hope I get involved in another. In fact, the actor never even watches old episodes of Mad Men. No, I look at myself enough, I don’t need it, he said We in January 2017. I am not staying at home and I am obsessed. Hamm added: It’s still weird. Because inevitably, you’re going to think something looks terrible. Or is terrible. And sadly, it’s the internet that brings these things out. Very often someone online will tell you that it was [terrible], usually behind an anonymous pseudonym. I try not to connect to the internet because it concerns me. The Bridesmaids The star and her castmates revealed in April 2015 what they caught on set when filming was finished. I only took memories, and they were delicious, at that, he said We at the time. Most were rented so if I had taken it I would literally fly. Hendricks kept items from his character Joans’ apartment, including a serving tray, picture, and glasses. Now they’re at my house, and it makes me smile every time I see them, she noted. As for John slattery, he grabbed the desk lamp from Rogers’ desk with permission. Scroll through the gallery below to see what the cast is all about Mad Men done now!

