These 6 movie stars raise important issues





Bollywood Celebs Climate Change: Movie stars have constantly spoken out about climate change to raise concerns and raise awareness, but to make the planet a better place and save everyone from an apocalypse, we need active participation and effort everyone to strengthen dialogue. to “save the environment”. “The Earth does not belong to us, we belong to the Earth”, said Marlee Matlin (American actor and activist) and it’s high time we all realized it. The rich and famous, who have the power to influence people, Bollywood celebrities, are already doing their part. Here are some celebrities who are eco-warriors and constantly voice their concerns about saving Mother Earth. -He is Mirza Dia Mirza is an Indian actress, also an activist who speaks regularly on environmental issues, and the same can be seen on her social media handles. Mirza is also named official defender of the sustainable development goals by UN Environment. She’s been an eco-warrior for nearly a decade and talks about tiger problems at dams quite regularly. I have been a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment and an advocate for the SDGs for over a year now and I could not be more proud of the work the United Nations does every day. Sustainability and peace are extremely personal goals for me and I stand in solidarity with the UN in its mission and vision, she wrote on her social media on United Nations Day. -Nandita Das Indian actress and director, Nandita Das is an active warrior at heart and has greatly contributed to raising awareness about rainwater harvesting. She has also spoken out on issues such as gender equality and color prejudice in Indian society. In a documentary called A Drop of Life, she talks about the privatization of water and the inequality in the distribution of water. The distribution of water is so uneven. My community has a 24-hour water supply, but my maid, who lives in the nearby slum, only has two hours. They often have to go out and buy water, she said in an interview. -Gul Panag To do his part for society and nature, Gul Panag switched to an electric car to resist air pollution and vehicle emissions. Panag said it is important to make small changes in individual life so that we can have a massive influence on others for the betterment of nature. She is actively involved with the Col Foundation. Shamsher Singh, which was founded by her, to address issues such as the efficient use of natural energy resources, sanitation and waste disposal. -Raveena Tandon Strong environmentalist, Raveena Tandon Thadani insisted on preservation to save planet Earth. Over time, she has expressed her opinions on various social and environmental issues and has worked with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) since 2002, and has also supported the protection of Aarey Forest in 2019, and Mission Paani during the environment day in 2020. Tandon has already mentionned that all cars, fuel emissions, factory garbage, garbage from choked rivers and plastic garbage are all our problems. “Everything is counted, slowly we are destroying this planet. Let’s be aware and in our own way, let’s try to recycle and preserve, ”she says. – Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt donned the hat of a waste warrior last year and pledged to ban plastic from her life as part of a conscious environmentalist. She raised concerns about the use of plastic and urged everyone to use steel bottles instead of plastic ones. The young actor has also launched an initiative called CoExist, an initiative in favor of the environment and animal welfare. She also launched an online children’s clothing brand called Ed-a-Mamma. Venturing into sustainable fashion, this children’s clothing brand offers a range of naturally sourced clothing for children ages 2 to 14. Bhatt said mint that she felt passionate about the environment and wanted to give it a strong message to preserve it through this brand. Bhatts’ goal was to reduce waste and that is why they used organic cotton, not plastic, buttons for the range. -Shweta Bachchan Nanda The author has championed the rescue of gangetic dophins. The WWF (formerly World Wildlife Fund), urged her to leave the Save-the-Dolphin campaign in India and she got involved in the film. WWF had appointed her as the country’s dolphin ambassador. Shweta Bachchan Nanda spent time in Garmukteswar near Ghaziabad in 2005 to learn about gangetic dolphins.







