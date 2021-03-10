Grey’s Anatomy boss nears end of season 17 as potential series finale





“I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as a season finale or a series finale,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter.

For the first time in a few years, Grey’s Anatomy is heading towards the end of his current season with a huge question mark over his future. The ABC medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo from creator Shonda Rhimes is in its 17th season with renewal talks going on for months. As the show returns for its midseason premiere this week, showrunner Krista Vernoff handles the show’s uncertain future with two contingencies in mind. “I’m planning a season and a finale that could work either like season final or a series final, “says Vernoff Hollywood journalist Tuesday. “I anticipate both contingencies and it’s difficult and it’s not ideal. It’s not where I would have liked to be.” Sources say THR that renewal talks have been going on for months between ABC Disney’s parent and Principal Lady Pompeo, who signed a new deal at the end of 2017 that made her television the highest-paid actress in a series prime-time drama. That pact spanned seasons 15 and 16 of the show, with ABC extending the deal to cover season 17 as part of a two-year pickup in 2019. Pompeo, who was vocal in one THR A cover story about the fight for the salary she deserved in hopes of inspiring other women in the industry to do the same is again seeing a pay rise as part of the talks about the renewal. In its 17th season, Grey’s Anatomy remains a major asset for ABC and Disney. The series ranks # 1 in ABC’s drama series among total viewers and adults ages 18-49 highly coveted by advertisers. The series is a global phenomenon and broadcast around the world. He’s also become a cash cow with a rich streaming deal on Netflix, where it ranks among the company’s most-watched acquired shows. In addition to playing, Pompeo exec produces both Grey’s and its impact on firefighters, Station 19. Both dramas are produced by Rhimes ‘Shondaland and remain Rhimes’ last shows for the network before she scrambles to a nine-figure global deal with Netflix. Rhimes said for years Grey’s would continue as long as Pompeo wanted to make the series. The prolific producer, who launched her first successful Netflix title in December Bridgerton, Vernoff handpicked to take over the showrunning tasks on Grey’s. Vernoff was the editor of Grey’s for her first seven seasons and returned as a showrunner in season 14. She also oversees Station 19 and has his first personal exhibition, Rebel, due for ABC in April. Vernoff said THR that she asked ABC executives to know the fate of the series before production at the end of season 17. “I told them I had to know before we make the finale what we were doing,” a- she declared. “Because there are a few character threads that are going to change. I have plans for both eventualities. Either there will be closure or I will build something that will allow me to have a little cliffhanger and a thread for. next season. “ As for the growth of Grey’s franchise with another spinoff, Vernoff said the challenges of producing the series during the pandemic blocked those conversations. “It has been so complicated and so difficult to get back to production during the pandemic,” she said. “We’re on the fumes. I don’t really have a creative space to imagine what might happen next year; I’m trying to get through this season. Once I know if it’s the last season or not , I can start trying to imagine something else. But trying to simultaneously plan the end of the series and the end of the season if it’s not the end of the series, it’s like breaking two shows. That’s why I have the bandwidth. This, Station 19 and Rebel. That’s enough.”







