Kangana meets Javadekar and discusses discrimination against foreigners in Bollywood

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut met with Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday after the filming of his upcoming film “Tejas” in the nation’s capital and raised the issue of “discrimination” at against artists outside the film industry.

The ‘Queen’ actor took her official social media handles and shared a photo in which she is seen presenting flowers to the Minister. “Today, after the shoot, I had the opportunity to meet the Honorable Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekar ji, who discussed various issues, especially discrimination against women and foreigners in the ‘Film Industry. Thank you for your compassion, insight and guidance, sir, ”Kangana wrote next to the photo.

Kangana would play the role of an IAF pilot in “Tejas”. The IAF was the first of the country’s armed forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film is based on this landmark event.

The film’s first look came out earlier in February and featured actor “ Tanu Weds Manu ” wearing the IAF uniform.

Owned by Sarvesh Mewara and funded by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is slated for release next month. Besides “Tejas”, Kangana will also be seen in “Thalaivi”, a biopic about actor turned politician Jayalalithaa. She also has “Dhaakad” and “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda” in the works.

Kangana has also signed on to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)