The Académie museum unveils a program for virtual and in-person openings

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is taking shape with its upcoming programming.

The team behind the long-running project at the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax in Los Angeles announced a series of virtual shows on Wednesday that they will begin offering on April 22, just before the 93rd Oscars on April 25, and also what will happen. offers once the museum is open for in-person tours on September 30.

Jacqueline Stewart, the museum’s artistic and programming director, said in a statement: “The programs we are rolling out for our opening are dynamic, diverse and deeply rooted in the history and art of filmmaking. Let them recognize the legends Hollywood films, delving into the work-process of film professionals or addressing issues of race, gender, sexuality and inequality that run through film history, these programs will use the power of films and filmmakers’ stories to unlock eyes and minds. “

Added Bill kramer, Museum Director and President, “Developed in partnership with incredible members of the Academy, our list of virtual programs is designed to complement our fascinating and engaging main and temporary exhibitions. When we open our doors, our programs will also come to life. in our theaters and in our public spaces to deepen the visitor experience. Our screenings, panels, symposia and educational programs are key elements of how our visitors will interact with the museum and learn to make films. “

Pre-opening programming will include conversations, screenings and educational programs accessible on the museum’s website. “Designed as digital prologues of the Academy’s main exhibition, Stories of Cinema, these programs will share the diverse voices of extraordinary film artists, tell the stories of their inspirations and collaborations, and explore art, technology, history and social impact of films, ”the museum said in a statement.

Things will kick off on April 22 with the activation of the museum’s website. Visitors will be able to see an interactive timeline that showcases and expands the museum’s Oscars History Gallery, as well as Hollywood Past and Present, a virtual tour of Oscar-related venues with old and contemporary photographs of key locations.

On the same day, the website will publish Breaking the Oscars Ceiling, a conversation moderated by the museum administrator. Diane von furstenberg and moderated by Stewart, who will speak with women who have reached historic milestones at the Oscars: actor Sophia loren, actor and comedian Whoopi goldberg, actor Marlee matlin and singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Film screenings (available only to US-based visitors) and conversations with their directors will also begin on that day, including for 2011. Pariah, with writer / director Dee Rees, and 2001 And your mother too, with writer / director Alfonso Cuaron and director of photography Emmanuel Lubezki (in Spanish with English subtitles).

The day will also mark the launch of the In Conversation series. Spike lee will talk about how his “vast personal collection represents his many cinematic muses”. And Joker composer Hildur Gunadttir discuss his inspirations.

And there will also be a series of workshops and educational programs, ranging from “How to Use Film as an Educational Tool to Have Difficult Conversations” to “The Work of Black VFX Artists”.

Opening in person will bring these types of virtual deals to life.

Screenings in the two theaters of the 1000-seat museum David Geffen Theater and 288 seats Ted mann Theater which will aim to “rely on the constantly expanding cinematographic canon”. Titles will be selected by each of the 17 branches of the Academy, and will also reflect the museum’s exhibits (e.g., timed at the museum’s inaugural temporary exhibit highlighting the work of Hayao miyazaki, all Miyazaki features will be projected in Japanese with English subtitles and English dubbing).

Additional programming will include “Oscar Sundays,” screenings of Oscar nominated and award-winning films, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the Academy and the Oscars; Inspiration from filmmakers, expanding the gallery spaces organized by filmmakers and showcasing their works and those who have influenced them; Preservation Spotlights, showcasing recently preserved films from archives around the world; Retrospectives, offering in-depth investigations into a body of filmmakers (eg Satyajit Ray, Haile Gerima and actress and icon Anna May Wong); and Shorts in the Geffen, daily screenings celebrating the creativity of short film.

Additionally, the museum will feature conversations, panels, symposia and lectures several times a month in our theaters celebrating film artists and film history, while providing learning opportunities to delve into the fields. of harm, injury and complexity.

The lecture series will include Legacy, inviting members of the Hollywood legends family to discuss the legacy of film artists and provide first-hand insight into the history of cinema; Impact / Reflection, featuring film artists in conversation with academics and activists about the relationship between documentary and narrative film and topics featured in the museum’s Impact / Reflection galleries in Stories of Cinema, such as #MeToo, pay equity, Black Lives Matter, climate change and labor relations; The Arts and Sciences of Cinema, providing information and background on cutting-edge scientific and technical achievements in cinema; In Conversation, with profiles of film artists, celebrations of important film birthdays, discussions in which film artists talk with people who have been their inspirations and influences, and more; The Cinema Contextualization, where Academy members and academics tackle difficult topics in the history of cinema such as racialized makeup, degrading portrayals of Indigenous peoples, and racism in animation for the purpose of ” increase empathy and knowledge; Object Acquisitions, inviting the public to follow the journey through the Academy’s museum of iconic objects such as the “ Bruce the Shark ” model by Jaws and ruby ​​red slippers from The Wizard of Oz; and Hayao Miyazaki, unboxing themes in Miyazaki’s films.

Educational and family programs will be offered both in the exhibition galleries and at the Shirley Temple Education Studio. School tours will be offered twice a week, free of charge and with reimbursement of bus transportation costs.

All visitors will be able to participate in themed and interactive 45-minute guided tours throughout the week, providing an overview of the main collection, exhibits, art installations and architectural design of the Academy Museum. Family visits and tailored tours (including offers for visually impaired, blind, hard of hearing and deaf communities) will be scheduled regularly. On weekends, several 15-minute gallery highlights will encourage a better understanding of the focal points of museum content while engaging visitors in the conversation. Guided tours and gallery highlights will be free with admission to the museum, and free audio tours will also be available in English, Spanish, and Korean.