Entertainment
Turns out Into The Wild actor Emile Hirsch is a damn good singer, songwriter
This story is part of I’m So Obsessed (subscribe here), our podcast featuring interviews with actors, artists, celebrities and creatives about their work, careers and current obsessions.
Without a doubt, actor Emile Hirsch will always be known for his beloved performance as Chris McCandless in the 2007 film directed by Sean Penn Into The Wild. Even 14 years after the film’s release, Hirsch still receives messages from fans or those who are new to the film. It doesn’t bother Hirsch at all, although he has starred in other important films like Speed runner, Milk, Once upon a time in hollywood and Lords of Dogtown.
Hirsch’s latest film is the horror / thriller film Son, about a mother trying to protect her son from being kidnapped by a cult. The film is as intelligent and gripping as it is disturbing. And on CNET’s I’m So Obsessed Podcast, Hirsch shared that he was the director of the film, Ivan Kavanagh, which prompted him to sign up for Son.
“His is the second movie that I have made with director Ivan Kavanagh, who is that kind of Irish dour, kind of obsessive wild man. And he has a flair for horror and that kind of dark taste,” he said. Hirsch said.
But films are not the only creative outlet for Hirsch. At the end of 2019, he released an album under the name of Hirsch called Mnemonic. He wrote, sang and collaborated with Mathieu Carratier on music. Hirsch even released a music video for the song Love Is Real which starred Kate Bosworth.
During our conversation, Hirsch explains the appeal of a horror movie like Son During a Pandemic, how people are rediscovering his movie Speed Racer and the mysterious “Frenchman” behind his music.
You can listen to my entire conversation with Hirsch on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. You can currently see your film Sound in cinemas or on VOD services. Also you can subscribe to I’m So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo and I meet an artist, actor, or creator to learn more about their work, career, and current obsessions.
