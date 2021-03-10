This vintage yellow coffee van is constantly parked inside a West Hollywood cafe





In July 2018, Farm Cup cafe owners Emerson Haro and Tony Yuan deployed a gorgeous vintage 1964 Citron Jaune pickup truck to caffeinate the streets of Los Angeles. They served until the start of the pandemic, where they shut down their operations and found a temporary facility for their dry goods and roasted beans in Century City. With constant breakdowns, the van likely ended its days through Los Angeles traffic and found a more permanent home in West Hollywood. Haro and Yuan plan to remove the driving parts of the Citron and literally park the van in a space at 7748 Santa Monica Blvd, a former fashion and gift shop. The scheduled opening is May 2021, with Haro and Yuan saying the City of West Hollywood has been helpful in speeding up the approval and inspection process. The original goal of Farm Cups was to empower and benefit farmers in home countries, many of whom are unable to benefit from the economics of the coffee industry. By having direct contact with the farmers and having them roast beans in their respective countries, Haro and Yuan can pay a higher price and pass the income on to the farmers who work so hard to process high quality coffee. This effort, which they called Farm Cup Originals, had to be halted due to the pandemic, although Haro and Yuan plan to bring the program back once the pandemic subsides. All ethics and who we are is trying to support the farmers of these countries. We pass the profits on to them and they earn about 100% more than if it was unroasted green coffee. It’s our way of supporting them, says Haro. Until then, Farm Cup will continue to use locally roasted beans here in Los Angeles. Another of the business cards of stores is their signature drinks, like a lavender latte with honey or a salted caramel with Peruvian salt. Yuan and Haros’ travels inspired many of these signature drinks, including the cold, cake-like horchata beer from a trip to Yucatn. Although Farm Cup does not serve ready meals in the cafe, they will continue to serve Farm Shop pastries and candy. When it opens, the cafe will only have coffee to go, but as county safety regulations loosen, they plan to have outdoor seating. Indoor seating will come much later, provided social distancing and other metrics diminish in the months and years to come. Preliminary hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

