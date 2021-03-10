Thompson House looking for docents, support | Culture & Leisure





The Thompson House Board of Directors and Members would like to thank everyone who participated in the Victorian Christmas Un-Event in December. “Thanks to the generosity of the community, we raised enough funds to get us through half the year,” said member Patsy Clifford. “We would like to thank Diane Johnson for her Pepper Jelly contribution to ‘Un-Event’ and Mayer Pecans for putting their product on sale.” The Thompson House is looking for people who want to become docents for the home. Those interested in becoming docents should call 918-207-2936 or 918-931-2269. Docent training will be advertised in the newspaper and on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ThompsonHouseTahlequah. The Thompson House is available for rental and provides a pleasant setting for group meetings, receptions, showers and weddings. Individual memberships are $ 15 and business memberships are $ 25. To join Thompson House, send dues to Thompson House: Treasurer, PO Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465. The Thompson House meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 pm All members and guests are welcome. The Thompson House Organization is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and is solely responsible for the restoration and maintenance of the house. Members hope to soon once again be able to offer and promote opportunities to educate the public about the rich cultural heritage represented by this historic building.

