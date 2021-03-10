FOOD IN THE BOOK: Walking with Ghosts a memoir by actor Gabriel Byrne | Lifestyles





The arrival of St. Patrick’s Day always invites reading from an Irish author, and this year, a memoir by actor Gabriel Byrne tops the list. Best known for his roles in the HBO series In Treatment, the black classic The Usual Suspects, and as Uther Pendragon in Excalibur, Byrne has made a name for himself as an often thoughtful yet mischievous character. We would expect no less from his memoir, Walking with Ghosts (Grove Press, 2021). In somewhat self-defeating Irish fashion, Byrne tells the story of her life in tones of regret for past actions and blunders along the way. In fact, he’s brutally honest with himself, examining his intense lack of self-confidence, moments of cruelty as a child, a problem with alcoholism, and times when he let others down. But despite all this, one can feel that there is a good person here who is reaching the age of seventy and mourning the loss of his parents, siblings, friends and the passing of time. The Irish wisdom passed down in his youth combined with his experiences in Hollywood and Broadway temper the way he exposes his story, going back and forth between decades of his life and career. In one case he’s talking Irish whiskey with Sir Richard Burton and the next he’s reduced to awkwardly asking Sir Laurence Olivier what time it is. Ultimately, as we hope all stories go, he is redeemed both by others and by himself. If you appreciate the Irish worldview, often marred by poverty, famine, IRA, Catholic vs. Protestant, and longing for his mother, Byrnes’ memoir offers it all for consideration. Raise a chair for a Gabriel Byrne film and indulge in some Irish-inspired St. Patrick’s Day food that will warm your heart and stomach. Steak and beer pie 2 pounds. chuck roast 1/4 cup flour 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil 1 small onion, sliced 4 slices of bacon, diced 1 garlic clove, minced 1 can of Guinness Stout or other dark beer 4 tablespoons of Worcestershire 2 tablespoons of tomato paste 1 tablespoon of sugar 1 tablespoon of dried rosemary 1 tablespoon of dried sage 1 cup of beef broth 1/2 teaspoon of salt 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 1 package of whole mushrooms, cleaned and halved 1 tablespoon of cornstarch or flour 1 tablespoon of water 1 egg, beaten 1 sheet of frozen puff pastry Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Cut the chuck roast into 2-inch cubes. Place the beef in flour in a bag or bowl and stir to coat well. Sear the beef in the oil until golden brown on all sides. Remove to a plate and continue until all the beef is seared. Add the onion, garlic and bacon to the pan. Cook until the onion is tender and the bacon is cooked. Add half a cup of beer and deglaze the pan, removing the pieces from the bottom. Add the Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, sugar, rosemary and sage. Add the remaining beer and beef broth. Return the meat to the pan and add the mushrooms while stirring. Transfer the mixture to a 10-inch deep pie dish and cover with foil. Bake for 2 hours. Uncover and cook an additional 30 minutes until the beef is tender. Dissolve the cornstarch or flour in the water, remove the pie from the oven and add it to the pie filling. Increase the temperature to 400 degrees. Garnish the pie with puff pastry and brush with egg. Return the pie to the top for about 30 minutes until the pastry is golden brown. Irish Bread Pudding 1/2 loaf of artisan bread, torn into 1-inch pieces and dried overnight 6 eggs 1 1/2 cup milk 1/2 cup Baileys Irish Cream 1 teaspoon of vanilla 1 teaspoon of cinnamon Pinch of salt Butter, to grease the dish 1/2 stick of butter 1/3 cup dark brown sugar 1/2 cup half and half 1 egg, lightly beaten 1/4 cup Irish whiskey To make the bread pudding: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, Baileys, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Place the bread in a large bowl, then pour the egg mixture over it. With clean hands, press the bread into the mixture. Leave to soak for 5 to 10 minutes. Pour the mixture into a 9-inch square baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until golden brown. To make the butter sauce: Meanwhile, prepare the butter sauce for the pudding by whisking together the butter, sugar, half and half and beaten egg in a small saucepan over low heat. Continue whisking and cooking until the butter has melted and the mixture has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the Jameson. Place on hot bread pudding. You don’t have to use whiskey in the sauce.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos