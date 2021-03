Star Bartender Julian Cox Launches New Hollywood Cocktail Project On Friday

Legendary Los Angeles Bartender Julian Cox Hits Up Next Project, A Hangout In The Hollywood Media District simply called the hiding place. The bar and restaurant reside in the same building as the new Tartine, a short walk from Sightglass around the corner, French hangout Splash Gigis across the street and a new Mizlala across the street. Housing agglomeration. Representatives for the hideout tell Eater that Coxs’ new project will focus primarily on a truncated cocktail menu with eight to 10 rotating drinks at a time, plus wine and beer. There will be food in the form of Spanish bar snacks, although this is decidedly a bar first, at least in terms of feel. Cox teamed up with Portland alumnus Alex Marchesini and the person behind the spotlights as Thelonious Wines and Arden in PDX although lately he’s been running the show at Native Wine Company. It will be minimalist and clean, Cox says of his next menu, featuring a farmers market and highly seasonal ingredients. Well, also use various techniques like fermenting, soda making, and canning, with slight modernist touches. The decision to open the stash makes perfect sense, given Coxs’ longtime roots in Los Angeles (despite being removed a few years ago) and his connection in the world of Tartine. The space at 911 N. Sycamore Avenue is also food licensed, meaning the bar can start operating immediately for in-place and take-out consumption, instead of waiting for further pandemic restrictions. be lifted. Representatives say the plan is to take over the outdoor seating area that Tartine uses during the day, to serve cocktails to customers at night. This weekend will be the opening of the Hideouts, but its best to check the bar hours here before visiting. In preview, Cox, Chad Robertson of Tartine and visit of Argentinian chefs Leo Lanussol and Norberto Piattoni will serve out of space this Friday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., in anticipation of an even wider opening to come.

