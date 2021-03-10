Meghan’s Racism Allegations Invalid Hurt Black Women | Entertainment

CHICAGO (AP) As Prince Harry and Meghans’ TV interview resonates internationally, it has left over 50 million viewers struggling with allegations of racism and lack of support from couples which Meghan says led her to suicidal thoughts.

But for many black women around the world, the headlines and discussions on social media were painfully familiar. As conversations on social media question whether racism has affected the treatment of Meghan by the British press and the royal family, many black women say this is another example of a black woman who has been ignored and denied racism.

White supremacy seeks to isolate you, to make you feel like no one is listening and no one is supporting you. He uses this as a tool to stay in power, said Gaye Theresa Johnson, associate professor in the Department of African American Studies at UCLA. And so, when you are not validated in your feelings or feel supported, it really hurts.

Meghan, the daughter of a white father and a black mother, said that when she was pregnant with her son Archie, a member of the royal family expressed concerns … about the color of his skin. The former TV star also said she sought help with mental health issues through the palace’s human resources department, but was told there was nothing she could do.

Almost as soon as Oprah Winfrey’s interview aired, many were quick to deny Meghan’s allegations of racism. The New York Post ran a column titled, Meghan Markles Interview Was Full of Bulls. British TV host Piers Morgan quit his job on Good Morning Britain “after facing backlash for saying on air that Meghan lied about her suicidal thoughts in what he called a trash- two hour a-thon from our royal family.

Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying the whole family is saddened to learn how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan, but that some memories may vary.

Johnson said the doubts and questions expressed against Meghans’ claims were emotionally heartbreaking for many black women, who may be linked to the trauma of having their personal experiences with racism invalidated by others.

It’s an insult when people are in disbelief about the racism that people like Meghan Markle have experienced because that disbelief says a lot about what people refuse to see, what is right in front of their eyes all the time and what some people have to navigate daily, she said.

It takes a toll on a person and their mental health.

Dr. Anita Thomas, executive vice president and provost at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul, Minnesota, said watching Meghans’ interview with Winfrey was moving.

This speaks to the burden many African American women face, she said. For black women, it was upsetting to see that even when she had the courage to speak out about her experiences of racism, she didn’t get the support she needed and, in many ways, her experiences were invalidated.

Thomas said enduring such treatment requires psychological and emotional energy to navigate. As a psychologist, I hope people talk about this effect of racism and sexism on psychological functioning, ”she said.

Sinai Fleary, founder of UK-based Reggae and Rasta lifestyle publication Jus Jah Magazine, said that while she initially saw a surge of support for Meghan, she quickly saw this shift in social media.

They will reject, waste and ignore what we have said, and what Meghan and Harry said, Fleary, who lives in London, wrote on Twitter. This is how the media and parts of the public work. Same formula, every time.

Fleary told The Associated Press that Meghans’ interview brought back her own memories of racial profiling in stores and seeing white women grabbing their bags on public transport when they saw her.

If racism as blatant as what Meghan has spoken of is immediately denied, will people believe me when I tell them about these less overt everyday examples of racism that I face every day? she asked.

Fleary said the UK has a long history of rejecting black women in conversations about racism. They never believed, she said. It is always denying and rejecting. It can be so blatant and people will always say they don’t see it.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pointed to racist attitudes in British media as a reason to step down from royal duties and move to North America last year, which Harry reiterated in the interview with Winfrey.

As Meghan and Harry started dating, many pointed to the relationship as proof that Britain is entering a post-racial era, but the racism Meghan faced in the British media told a different story.

When news of their relationship broke, publications were quick to refer to Meghan in racist terms, a tabloid columnist referring to her exotic DNA. A Mail Online headline said Meghan was (almost) straight out of Compton, and a Daily Star headline asked if Harry would marry gangster royalty.

Then, when Meghan and Harry announced they would be stepping down from their official royal duties last year, people quickly began to question that racism was what made Meghan walk away.

Heather McGhee, author of The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, said the immediate rush by some to deny Meghan’s claims was heartbreaking.

And that denial is something black women face every day, she said.

Very often black women in conference rooms and offices face discrimination and have no recourse, in the same way that one of the most powerful black women in the world has had no recourse but to give it all up, McGhee said of Meghan.

Hopefully we realize that there is a much less powerful version of Meghan, probably in your office or school, who is discriminated against and has no champions. I hope this will encourage more people to stand up for their black colleagues, neighbors and friends.

Fernando is a member of the Race and Ethnicity team at The Associated Press. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/christinetfern.