Hollywood is just starting to harness the power of the under-represented p

Five years ago, Universal Filmed Entertainment launched a more concerted effort to diversify not only the business internally, but also the type of film and television work it produced. This included setting up programs for writers, directors and composers to identify emerging and experienced talent with unique perspectives to tell stories and create films that reflect the great diversity of its audience.
Writer Juel Taylor graduated from the program and is now one of the writers on Shooting Stars, an upcoming film based on the book by LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger. The film still in production is the cornerstone of a four-year deal, the first look Universal signed with James’s SpringHill Company last year. Talk to Fast companyOn Wednesday’s Most Innovative Companies Summit, Universal President Donna Langley and SpringHill CEO and Co-Founder Maverick Carter also highlighted this film and their partnership as perfect examples of harnessing the power of people and of under-represented stories.
“Watching a movie like Shooting Stars, our intention is to treat it like a mainstream movie, ”Langley says. “If you watch a movie like this only through a niche lens and say it’s designed only for a certain type of person, then it doesn’t have a chance to come out. Where we have won is in our ability to find universality in a story like this, even if it’s a specific story on a certain socio-economic and cultural arena.
Universal’s successes with films like Straight out of Compton and Get out, as well as Disney’s Black Panther, have broken down traditionally held notions on marketing black-led stories to a wider audience. Carter says Hollywood has taken important steps to recognize this portrayal – both in front of and behind the camera – but there’s still a lot of work to do.
“We’re at the point where everyone admits it’s a problem, but how to solve it then becomes really deep because it’s not just about putting a few blacks on the board of that business or that business.” , Carter said. “I call it a fake pump. But [it’s] on how you get kids coming from where i come from job opportunities. I didn’t even know the job I am doing now even existed. So we have to recognize the problem and start really digging into the systems that are in place. “
Much of the problem isn’t that people are necessarily racist, Carter says, but it’s the result of prejudice. “As humans, we all have inherent prejudices within us, and the problem becomes [how] prejudice gives you the same results as being a racist, ”says Carter. “These are two different things, and these people are very different, but in America and in big business you always end up with the same type of people, who grew up the same way, went into the same types of. schools. ”
Ultimately, diversifying the stories Hollywood tells and the people who tell them isn’t a selfless decision, but a good one for the end result. “It’s good for business because it’s what consumers want, it’s who the consumers are,” Carter says. “You have to be intentional not to stick to the same type of people in the room and make the decisions. Because it was designed very intentionally to exclude blacks and brunettes, as well as women, so it must be intentional to include them. “
Langley agrees and says it’s partnerships like the one between Universal and SpringHill that will help continue these advances.
“Because we’re not too reliant on intellectual property, we actually think of content creators as franchises,” Langley says. “In the content space, [SpringHill] can really change and move quickly, because of the way they bring things to their audience, with whom they have a direct relationship. It means something. It’s already marked. So while we’re talking about movies that, from a budget standpoint, may be small to medium scale, these are stories that feel very authentic to SpringHill, to the people who create them, and that are going to resonate with the public. . So when you marry that with what we bring to the table, we think it’s a winning combination. “
