First pic of Macaulay Culkin from AHS S10





Ryan Murphy shared the first look at the character of Macaulay Culkin on the set of American Horror Story Season 10, walking with the character of Leslie Grossman.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy showed fans a glimpse of what Macaulay Culkin’s character will look like inamerican horror storythe tenth season. Murphy posted a photo of Culkin’s look andAHS Former Leslie Grossman’s new character on Instagram with the caption: “Something Nasty Comes This Way. American Horror Story Season Ten.” As of this writing,AHSSeason 10 has yet to release a title and has kept its plot a secret. It is not known if Murphy’s legend is a clue to its title or theme or if it referencesRay bradburydark fantasy novel bySomething bad this way comes. RELATED: American Horror Story Star Says Season 10 Is Different From Previous Stories AHS Newcomer Macaulay Culkin joined the show’s cast in February 2020. However, it’s unclear exactly what role Culkin will play in the upcoming season. In March, starFinn Wittrock shared a preview of the tone of Season 10, saying, “I think it’s correct to say, I think the suspense and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different from other seasons. I was really interested in trying to build up the pressure the right way if that makes sense. “ RELATED: American Horror Story Teases Season 10 Title With Literal Twist Previous posters and Murphy’s social media posts teasing the season’s plot have added images of razor-sharp teeth, tongue tattoos, and a contortionist into the mix. In March 2020, Murphy shared a teaser for AHS Season 10 poster with the caption, “Things are starting to wash up on the shore …” Filming for the series is currently taking place in Provincetown, Massachusetts – the location which is also tagged in the recent post Murphy’s Instagram on Culkin. Culkin and Grossman are both seen on the shore, which suggests that the series will somehow be based on its coastline. RELATED: Ryan Murphy’s Queer TV Legacy Later, in May 2020, Murphy revealed that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had altered his original plot plan for the upcoming season. He shared, “A lot of what I was going to shoot depended on a very specific time, it was a weather dependent show.” AHS was lit for three more seasons in January 2020, so whatever the following plotline sure won’t be its final story for some time to come. american horror story Season 10 stars Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy and Macaulay Culkin. It will premiere on FX in 2021. KEEP READING: American Horror Story S10 Recruits Billie Lourd, Macaulay Culkin & More Source: Instagram WandaVision: Why the Westview situation has not been resolved

About the Author Cass Clarke

(387 Articles published)

Cass began writing for the Comic Book Resources news team in 2016, but took a brief hiatus to board Serenity for Unknown Places. Starting in 2020, she returned from her secret adventures to re-board the CBR ship as the editor of the night. Cass holds an MA in Creative Writing from Emerson College with a specialization in Fiction and a BA in English Literature from the University of Suffolk. His work has previously been published on B * tch Flicks, Electric Literature, Catapult, Pithead Chapel and other sites. His favorite comic book series is Alias, and his favorite superhero movie is Blade II. More from Cass Clarke







